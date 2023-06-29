‘Gattaca’ Series Adaptation & Mandy Patinkin Comedy ‘Seasoned’ Scrapped At Showtime Along With Two Development Projects

Showtime has scrapped a number of greenlit originals including the series remake of Gattaca from Homeland co-creators Howard Gordon and Alex Gansa and Seasoned, a comedy starring real-life husband and wife Mandy Patinkin and Kathryn Grody.

It is also not moving forward with two development projects – Sweetness and Split. Sweetness comes from Nick Stoller and Promising Young Woman Oscar winner Emerald Fennell and is a female-driven anthology project. It comes out of Stoller’s overall deal with Sony Pictures TV, which will shop elsewhere. Not much is known about Split.

The move comes after Showtime merged with Paramount+ on the streaming side and follows the cancelation of other series ahead of their debut including Three Women, which moved to Starz, and Ripley, which moved to Netflix.

It is the latest cull as part of a cost-cutting drive across Paramount, following the move to pull a raft of series from its Paramount+ service including Grease: The Rise of the Pink Ladies, The Game, Star Trek: Prodigy, Queen of the Universe and Inside Amy Schumer.

Both Gattaca, which comes from Sony Pictures Television, and Seasoned, which comes from Jax Media, as well as the development projects, will have the opportunity to be shopped elsewhere.

The Gattaca series, which is a remake of the 1997 movie that starred Ethan Hawke and Uma Thurman, was meant to be Gordon and Gansa’s return to the network.

The series, which comes from Sony Pictures Television, takes place a generation after the events of the film, when science and humanity have evolved to the point where we can direct our own evolution. Genetic engineering has created a world in which parents can determine the future of their children before they are born (the Valids), which by default has created a new underclass, no longer determined by social status or the color of one’s skin (the Invalids).

Set in the near future where corporations screen their employees based on their genetic makeup, the series centers on a man with a congenital heart condition who tries to assume the identity of a former athlete with perfect genes in order to fulfill his dream of traveling in space.

It was to be written by Gordon, Gansa and Craig Borten. Gordon and Gansa were exec producing alongside Glenn Gellar, who runs their SPT-based company, as well as Danny DeVito, who produced the movie.

Paramount insiders noted that it is focusing on adapting IP that it owns rather than third-party projects.

On the comedy side, Seasoned was a half-hour comedy starring real-life husband and wife Patinkin, also best known for his role in Homeland, and Grody (The Lemon Sisters).

Co-created and co-written by writer-director Ewen Wright and their son Gideon Grody-Patinkin, Seasoned is inspired by the couple’s real life and relationship. It follows the delightfully tumultuous relationship and life of a successful, gregarious, deeply committed, slightly insane married couple played by Patinkin and Grody – roles they’ve been rehearsing for the last 43 years. The source of their unending magic is the same as their unending woe: that they’ve stayed together all this time.

Jax Media is producing with Brooke Posch, Isabel Richardson, Ewen Wright, Gideon Grody-Patinkin, Mandy Patinkin and Kathryn Grody exec producing.