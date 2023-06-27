Gary Lineker Crisis: BBC Director General’s Diary Details Timeline Of Impartiality Meltdown

The BBC’s highest-paid presenter Gary Lineker was suspended and swiftly reinstated in March during an impartiality meltdown that rocked the British broadcaster.

Deadline has obtained documents under a Freedom of Information Act request that provide a behind-the-scenes glimpse at how Director General Tim Davie responded to the crisis.

Diary extracts and emails reveal that Davie was in contact with a senior government official on the day of Lineker’s suspension. The papers also reveal the frantic weekend meetings that took place to reinstate Lineker after his suspension wreaked havoc on the BBC’s Premier League coverage.

Scroll on for the timeline, which brings together the documents obtained by Deadline, as well as details from sources, and information already in the public domain.

March 7, Tuesday

At 2PM, Tim Davie emerged from a lunch with Rebekah Brooks, the woman who runs Rupert Murdoch’s media empire in the UK, when Gary Lineker posted a single tweet that would spark a days-long crisis.

While Davie was dining, Lineker was fulminating over the UK government’s pledge to “stop the boats,” a policy aimed at deterring immigrants from seeking asylum by sea. Lineker, who has welcomed refugees into his home, tweeted: “This is just an immeasurably cruel policy directed at the most vulnerable people in language that is not dissimilar to that used by Germany in the 30s.”

It almost instantly stoked controversy and raised questions about whether the BBC should take action against Lineker, given Davie had made impartiality his top priority after becoming Director General in 2020.

March 8, Wednesday

Right-wing newspaper The Daily Mail splashes on the Lineker tweet under the headline: ‘Lineker faces BBC rebuke for likening small boats plan to Nazis.’

Lineker woke up to 237 Whatsapp messages, which he later blamed on the Mail front page. Instead of ignoring the scandal, he doubled down.

In another tweet, Lineker thanked fans for a volume of “love and support” he had not experienced since scoring for England in a World Cup. “I’ll continue to try and speak up for those poor souls that have no voice,” he added.

Davie was in Cardiff, Wales, for staff meetings the same morning. He traveled back to his house near Henley in the afternoon and worked from home. This included a weekly strategy meeting with Richard Sharp, the BBC’s outgoing Chairman.

March 9, Thursday

Lineker was again plastered over the front of UK national newspapers. Sources said he attended a Zoom meeting with Davie and Charlotte Moore, BBC Chief Content Officer, first thing in the morning to discuss his Twitter post.

At the same time as the meeting, Culture Secretary Lucy Frazer told the House of Commons that Lineker’s tweet was “disappointing and inappropriate.” She added: “It is important for the BBC to maintain impartiality if it is to retain the trust of the public.”

Lucy Frazer Getty

By 10AM, Davie had headed to Heathrow for a flight to Washington D.C. where he was meeting with BBC journalists as the corporation looks to grow its news audience in the U.S.

While Davie was at the airport, Lineker was doorstepped by a huddle of reporters outside his home in south London. He told the press that he did not regret posting the tweet and confirmed that he had spoken with Davie.

At 2.20PM, Lineker tweeted: “Well, it’s been an interesting couple of days. Happy that this ridiculously out of proportion story seems to be abating.” He added that he was “very much looking forward” to presenting Premier League highlights show, Match of the Day, on Saturday.

Sources said the BBC’s position hardened that afternoon. Executives planned to issue a statement in which they would say that Lineker crossed a line and had been given a warning. Deadline understands that the corporation wanted Lineker to make a statement admitting his tweet was wrong.

At 5.30PM, BBC Chairman Sharp had a pre-arranged phone call with Foreign Secretary James Cleverly. The Foreign & Commonwealth Office denied that Lineker was discussed.

March 10, Friday

Davie and Polly Payne, Director General of the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) agreed to talk later in the day. Payne instructed her assistant to organize the call with Davie’s office.

The BBC summoned Lineker’s agent, Jon Holmes, to a meeting at its New Broadcasting House headquarters at 2.30PM. With Davie in Washington, the BBC was represented by content chief Moore.

The two sides attempted to reach a resolution, with sources saying that the BBC effectively threatened to suspend Lineker unless he issued an apology. Holmes refused and warned Moore that taking his client off air would create more problems than it solved.

At 3.30PM, Davie called Moore for an update. Around an hour later, the BBC issued a statement on Lineker, in which it said: “We have said that we consider his recent social media activity to be a breach of our guidelines. The BBC has decided that he will step back from presenting Match of the Day until we’ve got an agreed and clear position on his use of social media.”

Lineker did not comment.

At 5.30PM, Payne called Davie. The BBC and the DCMS did not deny that they discussed Lineker, but the government said that at no point had it “sought to influence the BBC’s decisions on this matter.”

Gary Lineker presents ‘Match of the Day’ on the BBC BBC/Guy Levy

Minutes before the phone call, Lineker’s fellow presenters started announcing that they would not appear on Match of the Day or other shows in solidarity with Lineker. Ian Wright and Alan Shearer were among those who took a stand.

As the chaos started to unfold, BBC Chairman Richard Sharp began a period of leave until March 19, according to his diary.

March 11, Saturday

More BBC presenters, pundits and commentators staged an effective strike, meaning a number of football shows fell off the air. The BBC apologized for the disruption to its schedules. Lineker maintained his silence.

As the BBC was in chaos at home, Davie was still in Washington. At 5PM, he gathered the BBC’s executive committee, an operational board of senior managers. Chief Content Officer Moore and Deborah Turness, the BBC’s CEO of news, sit on the committee.

Rishi Sunak

Amid allegations that the government had pressured the BBC into standing Lineker down, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak issued a statement. “I hope that the current situation between Gary Lineker and the BBC can be resolved in a timely manner, but it is rightly a matter for them, not the government,” Sunak said.

That evening, Davie granted an interview to the BBC, in which he admitted it had been a difficult day for the corporation. He denied any political influence and said that he wanted to get Lineker back on air.

March 12, Sunday

After catching a red-eye flight back to the UK and landing around 6.30AM, Davie started a series of Zoom calls at 9AM.

Davie and Moore met with Holmes at least three times (at 11.30AM, 3PM, and 4PM) and eventually agreed to reinstate Lineker in what represented a significant climbdown.

The BBC said it would launch a review of social media guidelines for its freelance stars. Lineker agreed to abide by existing guidelines. He did not apologize for his tweet, nor did he delete the message.

Two sources said Holmes told Davie that employees were mutinous because they believed he had cowed to pressure from the government and conservative newspaper The Daily Mail.

Davie updated the BBC executive committee at 5PM.

March 13, Monday

At 9.30AM, Davie attended what appears to be an extraordinary BBC board meeting, during which it was likely that Lineker was the main subject of discussion.

Just after 10AM, the BBC announced that Lineker would be restored to his presenting position.

Gary Lineker Getty

Davie said: “The BBC has a commitment to impartiality in its Charter and a commitment to freedom of expression. That is a difficult balancing act to get right where people are subject to different contracts and on air positions, and with different audience and social media profiles.

“The BBC’s social media guidance is designed to help manage these sometimes difficult challenges and I am aware there is a need to ensure that the guidance is up to this task. It should be clear, proportionate, and appropriate.”

Lineker said: “I am glad that we have found a way forward. I support this review and look forward to getting back on air.”

That evening, Davie was scheduled to attend a drinks reception with BBC stars, but his diary suggests that the event was postponed after the frenetic few days.