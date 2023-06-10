You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Garth Brooks Says He’ll Sell Bud Light At His New Nashville Bar

Garth Brooks Kevin Mazur/BBMA2020/Getty Images for dcp

Country superstar Garth Brooks has stated that his new Nashville bar will sell Bud Light, and that the establishment will not tolerate transphobia.

Brooks made the revelation during a panel at Billboard Country Live this week. His “Friends in Low Places Bar & Honky-Tonk” is named after one of his biggest hits, and the venue is scheduled to open in Nashville’s Lower Broadway area this summer. Many country artists have opened bars in the area bearing their names.

“I want it to be a place you feel safe in, I want it to be a place where you feel like there are manners and people like one another,” Brooks said on the panel. “And yes, we’re going to serve every brand of beer. We just are. It’s not our decision to make. Our thing is this, if you [are let] into this house, love one another. If you’re an asshole, there are plenty of other places on lower Broadway.”

Dylan Mulvaney Addresses Firestorm Of Hate Sparked By Bud Light Endorsement For The First Time

Bud Light has been hemorrhaging customers since its ill-fated marketing decision to team with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney, offending some conservatives. In Nashville, bars owned by John Rich and Kid Rock no longer serve Bud Light.

Fox News Digital found John Rich at his bar on Friday and asked him about the Brooks statement.

“If Garth is serving Bud Light in his bar, that’s fine,” Rich said. “Garth can do that. Garth might find out not many people are going to order it. And at the end of the day, you have to put things in your establishment that people are going to purchase if you’re going to run a successful business. So, he might find that out.”

