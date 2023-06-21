Gal Gadot On ‘Wonder Woman’ Future: “Things Are Being Worked Behind The Scenes”

Gal Gadot hinted that she might not be done playing Wonder Woman on the big screen.

While making an appearance at Netflix’s Tudum fan festival, the star was asked if she would play Diana Prince again.

“Things are being worked behind the scenes and once the right moment arrives, you’ll know about it,” Gadot told ET in an interview.

Gadot had been set to reprise her superhero role in a third installment of Wonder Woman but the film was scrapped as Peter Safran and James Gunn steered the DC Universe into a new direction.

At the end of 2022, Gadot reflected on being cast as Wonder Woman and shared her thoughts on social media.

“A few years ago it was announced that I was going to play Wonder Woman. I’ve been so grateful for the opportunity to play such an incredible, iconic character and more than anything I’m grateful for YOU. The fans. Can’t wait to share her next chapter with you,” Gadot tweeted.

With the future of Wonder Woman still up in the air, Gadot recently opened up about feeling “empowered” to explore new stories.

“To me, starting and developing stories that I’m passionate about is an incredible thing,” she told Total Film. “The fact that I don’t have to sit still at home and just wait for the next offer is something that makes me feel empowered. I enjoy doing it, it keeps me alive.”

Gadot continued, “I’m not only going to do my own projects, I’m going to work as an actress-for-hire still. But the fact that I can go ahead and tell the stories that I’m passionate about – from ideas that I conceived, or from ideas that I find fascinating from people that want to partner with us – it’s an incredible thing.”