‘Futurama’: Hulu Drops Latest Trailer For Long-Awaited Revival

Hulu has dropped another Futurama trailer to whet the whistle of fans.

The long-awaited revival of the animated series is set to premiere Monday, July 24 on the streamer. New episodes will be released weekly during season 11, which consists of 10 episodes.

Hulu previously announced a 20-episode order of the animated comedy in February of 2022.

Here’s the official logline for the new iteration: After a brief ten-year hiatus, Futurama has crawled triumphantly from the cryogenic tube, its full original cast and satirical spirit intact. The ten all-new episodes of season eleven have something for everyone. New viewers will be able to pick up the series from here, while long-time fans will recognize payoffs to decades-long mysteries – including developments in the epic love story of Fry and Leela, the mysterious contents of Nibbler’s litter box, the secret history of evil Robot Santa, and the whereabouts of Kif and Amy’s tadpoles. Meanwhile there’s a whole new pandemic in town as the crew explores the future of vaccines, bitcoin, cancel culture, and streaming TV.

The animated series first premiered in 1999 and quickly gained a faithful following and acclaim, including two primetime Emmys for Outstanding Animated Program. The series follows Philip J. Fry (Billy West), a New York City pizza delivery boy, who accidentally freezes himself in 1999 and gets defrosted in the year 3000. In this astonishing New New York, he befriends hard-drinking robot Bender (John DiMaggio), and falls in love with cyclops Leela (Katey Sagal). The trio find work at the Planet Express Delivery Company, founded by Fry’s doddering descendant, Professor Hubert Farnsworth. Together with accountant Hermes Conrad, assistant Amy Wong, and alien lobster Dr. John Zoidberg, they embark on thrilling adventures that take them to every corner of the universe.

After its initial run on Fox, Futurama was successfully released on DVD from 2007-2009. That led to its rebirth on Comedy Central from 2010-13. After a brief 10-year freeze, Hulu swooped in and ordered 20 episodes.

The cast also includes John DiMaggio,Tress MacNeille, Maurice LaMarche, Lauren Tom, Phil LaMarr, and David Herman. Futurama was created by Matt Groening and developed by Groening and David X. Cohen. Executive Producers include Groening, Cohen, Ken Keeler and Claudia Katz.

It’s from 20th Television Animation, which is a part of Disney Television Studios. Animation is provided by Rough Draft Studios.