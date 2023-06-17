‘Fubar’ Renewed For Season 2 By Netflix

He’ll be baaacckk…. Netflix has renewed Arnold Schwarzenegger’s spy adventure series Fubar for a second season. Schwarzenegger revealed the news himself Saturday at Netflix’s Tudum event.

Fubar revolves around a CIA Operative on the verge of retirement who discovers a family secret. Forced to go back into the field for one last job, the series tackles universal family dynamics set against a global backdrop of spies, action and humor.

Schwarzenegger stars along with Monica Barbaro, Milan Carter, Gabriel Luna, Fortune Feimster, Travis Van Winkle, Fabiana Udenio, Barbara Eve Harris, Aparna Brielle, Andy Buckley and Jay Baruchel.

Nick Santora serves as showrunner and executive produces with Schwarzenegger. Adam Higgs, Scott Sullivan, Holly Dale and Bill Bost also executive produce with Skydance’s David Ellison and Dana Goldberg.