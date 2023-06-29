‘From’ Renewed For Season 3 At MGM+

Harold Perrineau-fronted sci-fi drama series From is returning for a third season.

MGM+ has renewed the series, which was created by John Griffin, who exec produces alongside Lost pair Jeff Pinkner, who serves as showrunner, and director Jack Bender.

The network, which was rebranded from Epix earlier this year, said that From is its second-most viewed series in its history behind Forest Whitaker-fronted Godfather of Harlem.

From unravels the mystery of a nightmarish town in middle America that traps all those who enter. As the unwilling residents fight to keep a sense of normalcy and search for a way out, they must also survive the threats of the surrounding forest – including the terrifying creatures that come out when the sun goes down.

Perrineau plays Boyd Stevens, the sheriff whose Draconian rules have held the fragile town together, even as he searches for a way to escape this seemingly inescapable nightmare.

In the wake of season 2’s cliffhanger, escape will become a tantalizing and very real possibility as the true nature of the town comes into focus, and the townspeople go on offense against the myriad horrors surrounding them. The series is set to return in 2024.

The cast also includes Catalina Sandino Moreno, Eion Bailey, Hannah Cheramy, Simon Webster, Ricky He, Chloe Van Landschoot, Corteon Moore, Pegah Ghafoori, David Alpay, Elizabeth Saunders, Elizabeth Moy, Avery Konrad, and Scott McCord (East of Middle West).

From is a co-production between MGM+ Studios and Amazon’s Pan-English scripted TV division. Other exec producers include Josh Appelbaum, André Nemec, and Scott Rosenberg from Midnight Radio, Anthony and Joe Russo and Mike Larocca from AGBO, and Lindsay Dunn.

“The first two seasons of From captivated critics and terrified and engaged fans, who have formed a thriving online community that is trying to put the pieces together week by week as the secrets of the nightmarish town—and possibly beyond—are slowly revealed,” said Michael Wright, head of MGM+. “We can’t wait for fans to see the surprises ahead in season three, which promises more scares and mysteries, but also more answers.”