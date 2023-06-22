French Actor & Director Nicolas Bedos Held In Police Custody Following Sexual Assault Accusations

Popular French actor and director Nicolas Bedos is reported have spent 24 hours in police custody in Paris from Wednesday to Thursday following a complaint against him for sexual assault and faces a court hearing in 2024.

According to French news agency, which said it had spoken to sources close to the case, the allegations are related to events in a French night club on the night of June 1 to 2.

The agency reported that a complaint had been lodged by a 25-year-old woman who said the actor approached her while she was having a drink in the club and “held his hand… at the level of her panties”.

The woman said she had repelled his advances and that a security guard had escorted the actor from the club.

The 44-year-old actor is reported to have told investigators that if the gesture happened it was “accidental”.

His lawyer Julia Minkowski has not commented to the press.

French newspaper Libération said it had been told by the public prosecutor’s office that the actor had received a summons informing him he would judged in early 2024 on charges related to sexual assault while under the influence of alcohol.

If found guilty, he faces a maximum five-year prison term and $87,000 (75,000 euros) fine.

Bedos is a popular figure in France whose work spans acting, screenwriting and director with recent directorial credits including La Belle Epoque, OSS 177: From Africa With Love and Mascarade, all of which played Out of Competition at Cannes.

He also recently wrapped the Prime Video Show Alphonse starring Jean Dujardin. Based on an original idea by the Academy Award-winning The Artist star and Bedos, it is produced by Alain Goldman.

Contacted by Deadline, Amazon in the U.S. said it had not comment at this time.