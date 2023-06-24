You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

Turner Classic Movies Now To Have Films Curated By Warner Bros’ Michael De Luca & Pamela Abdy

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Miramax Presents The Film That Lit My Fuse: 'Oppenheimer's Cillian Murphy
Read the full story

Frederic Forrest Dies: Oscar-Nominated Actor In ‘Apocalypse Now’ And ‘The Rose’ Was 86

Frederic Forrest Peter Sorel /American Broadcasting Companies via Getty Images

Oscar-nominated character actor Frederic Forrest, who starred in The Rose and Apocalypse Now, died Friday in Santa Monica, Calif. at 86 after a long illness.

Bette Midler. his former costar, shared the news on Twitter.

“The great and beloved Frederic Forrest has died,” Midler, 77, wrote Friday. “Thank you to all of his fans and friends for all their support these last few months. He was a remarkable actor, and a brilliant human being, and I was lucky to have him in my life. He was at peace.”

Related Story

Emilio Estevez Talks About Laurence Fishburne Saving His Life While Dad Filmed 'Apocalypse Now'

Director Francis Ford Coppola, who worked with him on Apocalypse Now and other films, issued a statement.

“Freddie Forrest was a sweet, much beloved person, a wonderful actor and a good friend. His loss is heartbreaking to me.”

Midler and Forrest starred in the The Rose (1979), with Forrest portraying her limousine-driver-turned-love-interest, Huston Dyer.

The role earned Forrest Academy Award and Golden Globe nominations for Best Supporting Actor.

Also in 1979, he starred as Jay “Chef” Hicks in the Francis Ford Coppola classic Apocalypse Now, working alongside Robert Duvall, Martin Sheen and Marlon Brando.

Born on Dec. 23, 1936, in Waxahachie, Texas, Forrest earned a minor in theater arts and a major in radio and television studies at Texas Christian University.

He then headed to New York, where he studied under Sanford Meisner, an accomplished actor and teacher. Forrest later became a part of the Actors Studio, mentored by theater director and actor Lee Strasberg, while working as a page at NBC Studios.

He performed in such Off-Broadway productions as “Viet Rock,” “Silhouettes” and “Futz!” before moving to Los Angeles. He won a role in When Legends Die (1972), earning a Golden Globe nomination for Most Promising Newcomer.

He followed with small roles in The Conversation (1974), also directed by Coppola.

His last on-screen appearance was in All The King’s Men in 2006.

He was married to Nancy Ann Whittaker from 1960 to 1963 and​ actress Marilu Henner ​from 1980 to 1983.

(More)

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad