Fox Sports’ Mike Mulvihill To Oversee Research & Analytics For Fox Entertainment & Tubi

Longtime Fox Sports exec Mike Mulvihill is adding entertainment and free streaming to his portfolio.

Mulvihill has been named President, Insights and Analytics and will have oversight of the research, analytics and strategic planning teams across Fox Sports, Fox Entertainment and Tubi.

He will continue to report to Fox Sports President and COO Mark Silverman and will also now report into the leadership of Fox Entertainment and Tubi.

He was previously EVP, Head of Strategy and Analytics for Fox Sports, a role he’s held since 2016. He has been involved in the company’s sports rights deals including for NFL and MLB as well as its deal for the FIFA World Cup. He also oversees all of Fox’s horse racing content negotiated the deals that brought the Belmont Stakes to Fox in 2023 and that made Fox an equity partner in NYRA Bets.

Mulvihill joined Fox Sports in 1995 as a research analyst.

“Mike has been an unbelievable asset to the Fox Sports team, providing unmatched insightful analysis, and helping us grow our business to new heights,” said Silverman. “We are thrilled to see Mike expand his portfolio and bring his unique talents to our Fox Entertainment Group and Tubi.”