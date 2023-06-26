Fox News Makes Post-Tucker Carlson Primetime Shuffle: Jesse Watters Slotted At 8 PM, Laura Ingraham Moves To 7 PM And Greg Gutfeld Goes To 10 PM

Fox News unveiled a new primetime lineup, with Jesse Watters moving to Tucker Carlson’s old 8 p.m. ET time slot and Laura Ingraham slotted earlier in the evening at 7 p.m.

Hannity will remain at 9 p.m. ET, while Greg Gutfeld’s show will take over Ingraham’s slot at 10 p.m. ET.

The network also said that Fox News @ Night with Trace Gallagher would move to 11 p.m. ET.

The changes will be effective as of July 17.

A scheduling shakeup had been anticipated since Fox News pulled Carlson’s show in April, leaving the 8 p.m. ET hour with a series of rotating hosts. But they have generally drawn about half of Carlson’s audience, while Newsmax has had a ratings bump during the time period and MSNBC has improved its performance.

The changes also reflect what have been two success stories for Fox: Jesse Watters Primetime, which debuted early last year in the 7 p.m. time slot that previously had a rotating series of opinion hosts, and Gutfeld!, which greatly improved on the numbers for a newscast in the 11 p.m. ET slot.

In May, Drudge Report reported that a Fox News primetime overhaul was in the works, including that Hannity would move to 8 PM, while the network insisted that no decision had been made and multiple scenarios were under consideration. But it triggered some speculation over the fate of Ingraham, who has hosted The Ingraham Angle since 2017. The network issued a statement saying that Ingraham “is now and will continue to be a prominent host and integral part of the Fox News lineup.”

More to come.