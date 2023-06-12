Fox Nation Sets Rob Schneider Stand-Up Special

Fox Nation has scheduled a comedy special with Rob Schneider for June 18 titled Rob Schneider: Woke Up in America.

The subscription streaming service from Fox News has previously streamed a stand-up special from Roseanne Barr as the platform has marketed itself with entertainment and lifestyle offerings in addition to news personalities.

According to Fox, the special will feature Schneider’s signature comedic take on a variety of topics, including culture wars, living in a woke world and navigating the nuanced times of identity politics. He also will tackle the controversy surrounding the word “woman” and UFOs, plus making a movie with former President Donald Trump and his own vasectomy saga.”

The special was filmed in front of a live audience at the Tampa Theater in Tampa, FL.

Fox News said that the Barr special was among the most-watched releases on the platform. But it recently lost one of its marquee offerings when it parted ways with Tucker Carlson, who hosted a video podcast series and specials on the streaming service. Yet past Carlson content remains on the platform.

Other recent Fox Nation content includes A History of the World in Six Glasses, hosted by Dan Aykroyd and Jim Belushi, Jon Lovitz, Kevin Nealon and George Wendt. Fox Nation also has featured documentary series including those hosted by Kevin Costner and Kelsey Grammer.

Schneider, a veteran of Saturday Night Live, last headlined a comedy special for Netflix titled Asian Momma, Mexican Kids that premiered in 2020. Upcoming projects include Animal 2 for Tubi.