Fox News Channel Cancels ‘The Next Revolution’ With Steve Hilton As It Debuts ‘Fox News Saturday Night’ And New Weekend Primetime Lineup

Fox News Channel announced today that it is canceling The Next Revolution with Steve Hilton, though the network indicated the host would stay on as a contributor. The move is part of a reshuffle of the channel’s weekend primetime lineup, the new version of which is set to debut on Saturday.

Megan Albano, Senior Vice President of The Five & Weekend Programming at Fox News Channel indicated that The Big Saturday/Sunday Show will become The Big Weekend Show, airing at 7 p.m. ET on Saturdays and Sundays while a new entry, Fox News Saturday Night, will premiere at 10 p.m. ET. Trey Gowdy’s Sunday Night in America will move into the spot formerly occupied by Hilton’s show at 9 p.m. ET.

In making the announcement, Albano said, “We are excited to launch a new dynamic weekend line-up that will further solidify our position as the number one cable news network for more than two decades. We thank Steve Hilton for his show’s contributions and look forward to continuing to feature his valuable insights across our daytime and primetime programming.”

The Big Weekend Show‘s former 5 p.m., ET timeslot will now feature encore presentations of The Five & the new Fox News Saturday Night followed by The Fox Report with Jon Scott, which will remain at 6 p.m., ET on weekends. Fox News Saturday Night will feature a rotating lineup of FNC personalities offering a lighter take on the news of the week.

FNC’s weekend primetime lineup will continue at 8 p.m., ET on Saturdays with Brian Kilmeade’s One Nation followed by Lawrence Jones Cross Country at 9 p.m., ET. Then at 10 p.m. ET, FNC will debut Fox News Saturday Night.

Sunday evenings will kick off with The Big Weekend Show at 7 p.m., ET, followed by Life, Liberty & Levin with Mark Levin at 8 p.m., ET, and then Gowdy’s Sunday Night in America, which previously aired at 7 p.m., ET. Since its debut in 2018, Life, Liberty and Levin has regularly been the top-rated weekend program in cable news, notching number one in the timeslot during the month of April with 1.6 million viewers. Gowdy has averaged 1.3 million viewers. At 10 p.m., ET, FNC will continue to feature topical specials.

Below is the new weekend primetime line-up effective June 3:

Saturdays

7-8 p.m., ET – The Big Weekend Show

8-9 p.m., ET – One Nation with Brian Kilmeade

9-10 p.m., ET – Lawrence Jones Cross Country

10-11 p.m., ET – Fox News Saturday Night

Sundays

7-8 p.m., ET – The Big Weekend Show

8-9 p.m., ET – Life, Liberty & Levin

9-10 p.m., ET – Sunday Night in America with Trey Gowdy

10-11 p.m., ET – rotating topical specials

The revamp comes on the heels of several high-level departures at the channel, not the least of which was Tucker Carlson’s sudden exit in late April. Fox News also parted ways with Dan Bongino, the radio host and commentator who had a weekend show and produced content for Fox Nation.