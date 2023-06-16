You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
‘Fort Boyard’ & ‘Survivor’ Producers Set Up Banijay France Drama Label

Alexia Laroche-Joubert and Frédéric Lussato
Alexia Laroche-Joubert and Frédéric Lussato Banijay

Fort Boyard and Survivor producer ALP’s Alexia Laroche-Joubert and Frédéric Lussato are launching a Banijay-backed scripted label in France.

Screen Line Productions will focus on character-driven content, as the two French vets develop original ideas as well as book adaptations, spanning mainly youth-oriented themes. Banijay said a debut commission will be unveiled soon. As part of the launch, the pair have appointed Lavinia Jullien as Development Executive.

The pair run ALP, which produces some of France’s biggest non-scripted shows including Fort Boyard and Koh Lanta (Survivor).

“During my career I have created and adapted many formats from the world of entertainment including Koh Lanta (Survivor) and Star Academy, with the commonality of all being popular formats,” said Laroche-Joubert. “With our knowledge of this audience paired with production expertise, Screen Line is geared up to develop ambitious projects for a wide audience.”

Banijay France also runs the likes of Shine Fiction, Terence Films, Marathon and Montmartre. Yesterday, Banijay unveiled a move into the live events space with the acquisition of Olympic Games ceremony organizer Balich Wonder Studio.

