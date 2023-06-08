Formula 1 Races Into Scripted TV: Felicity Jones To Star In & Produce Drama ‘One’ From Bedrock Entertainment, Mark Fergus & Hawk Ostby

EXCLUSIVE: Formula 1 is getting into the scripted television business.

Felicity Jones is to star in a family drama series set in the high-stakes world of motor racing – marking the organization’s first officially sanctioned scripted series.

Jones, star of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story and The Theory Of Everything, will star in and produce One, which comes from Tony To’s Bedrock Entertainment and writers Mark Fergus and Hawk Ostby.

It also marks the first major series for Bedrock Entertainment, which was launched as a joint venture between Band of Brothers producer To, True Detective exec producer Dan Sackheim and ITV Studios America. Formula 1 is on board as a producer.

Related Story Paramount+ Gears Up With Formula 1 Pact

One will focus on the tumultuous ascension of a fictitious family-owned Formula 1 team as it contends with fierce personalities, ever-changing rivals, and multi-million-dollar stakes. It will blend fiction with the real-world of F1, which has 23 races scheduled for the 2023 season.

Pending the resolution of the writers strike, Mark Fergus and Hawk Ostby will serve as writers and exec producers of the series. The pair were nominated for an Oscar for Children of Men, wrote Iron Man and created sci-fi series The Expanse.

To will exec produce for Bedrock, alongside Sackheim and ITV Studios America’s President and Managing Director Philippe Maigret. Jones and her brother Alexander Jones will produce via their Piecrust Pictures banner.

Jones said, “It is an honour to be part of this unique and exciting partnership with Formula 1. The high stakes world of F1 continually delivers edge-of-your-seat drama and to have the opportunity to create a show based in this world is a thrilling prospect. I feel incredibly privileged to be working alongside this talented team including Mark and Hawk, Tony and the team at Bedrock Entertainment, and the whole team at F1 to bring our story to the screen.”

To said, “One has been driven by our collective passions to tell the story of the characters who inhabit this unique world and what happens behind the scenes of the great and complex sport, while capturing the massive scope and scale of F1. We’re grateful that Felicity has graced us with her enduring commitment and talent and we are thrilled to collaborate with the team at Formula 1. We look forward to getting down to work with Mark, Hawk, and the One team to bring this global series to life.”

“Felicity is one of the most talented and engaging actresses in the world,” added Isabelle Stewart, Head of Original Content, Formula 1. “We are thrilled to partner with her, Tony, Philippe, Mark and Hawk, to bring the glamorous, high-pressure and competitive inner workings of the world of Formula 1 to life for audiences across the globe.”

Jones is represented by WME, Independent Talent and Peikoff Mahan.