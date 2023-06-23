Julie Soto Debut Novel ‘Forget Me Not’ Gets Series Adaptation From Universal International Studios

EXCLUSIVE: Julie Soto’s debut novel Forget Me Not is being adapted into a TV series by Universal International Studios, a division of Universal Studio Group.

Set to release on July 11, the book follows an ambitious wedding planner who must work with her grumpy florist ex, whose heart she broke, on the most high-profile wedding of her career. Forget Me Not is about two people giving themselves — and love — a second chance.

“I am absolutely ecstatic to be working with Universal International Studios on an adaptation of Forget Me Not,” said Soto. “I was blown away when I heard the news that they were interested in my book and even more excited at the prospect of a series adaptation.”

Soto is an author, playwright and actress. A self-proclaimed theater and fandom nerd, she spends her days writing contemporary romance, rom-coms and contemporary YA. As a playwright, Soto’s musical, Generation Me, won the 2017 New York Musical Festival’s Best Musical awards, as well as Best Book for her work on the script. She also gained popularity for her Harry Potter and Star Wars fanfiction. Soto is represented by APA and Sheil Land Associates Ltd.

UIS Development and USG’s Creative Acquisitions and IP teams partnered to identify and secure the rights to the fanfic author’s novel.