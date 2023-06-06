First Look At Anthony Mackie And Harrison Ford On The Set Of Marvel Film Now Titled ‘Captain America: Brave New World’

First look pic has dropped for the latest Captain America installment thanks to Marvel Studios post on Twitter. Originally titled Captain America: New World Order, has now been changed to Captain America: Brave New World.

Back in August of 2021, Deadline broke the story that Anthony Mackie would be picking up the mantle of Captain America in the latest phase of the MCU. In addition, Deadline reported in October 2022, that actor Harrison Ford was joining the Marvel film as General Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross. Captain America 4 will be scripted by Malcolm Spellman and Dalan Musson (both writers from Disney+ series Falcon and the Winter Soldier), and directed by Julius Onah.

Known as Sam Wilson aka Falcon (Mackie), the films follow the comic lore of the character becoming the new Captain America. In the comics, General Ross has been a staple since the 1960s and is the reason the team of misfit heroes The Thunderbolts exists. The role, originally played by actor William Hurt, appeared in five films including The Incredible Hulk, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers; Endgame, and Black Widow.

The film is slated for release May 3, 2024.



