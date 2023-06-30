Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

Vancouver Film Studios Acquired By Hackman Capital Partners

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

UPDATE: Warner Bros Studio Fire Is Out After Transformer Explosion
Read the full story

Fire On Warner Bros Studio Lot In Burbank Is Out After Transformer Explosion

By Peter White, Denise Petski

Warner Bros fire
A shot of the fire at Warner Bros in Burbank Deadline

UPDATED: A fire that broke out Friday after a transformer blew on the lot of the Warner Bros studio in Burbank has been put out.

Burbank Fire Department Battalion Chief Dave Burke told Deadline it was a transformer fire and it’s out. The first call came at 1:38 p.m. PT, and the fire was knocked down within 30 minutes. There was no damage to buildings and no injuries reported.

Sources told Deadline that power had gone out, and there are images of dark smoke emanating from the lot.

Related Story

'Barbie' Glamming Up For $80M-$100M Opening With Presales Bigger Than 'Little Mermaid'; 'Oppenheimer' Has Shot At $50M - Box Office Outlook

A WBD spokesperson told Deadline that they’re sending all staff home – admittedly most staff are on summer Fridays – out of caution. The spokesperson said that they are launching an investigation, but the fire is thought to have started after a transmitter blew. It was localized on one of the far ends of the lot, ironically near its own fire station, and there were no injuries.

An email sent to all staff said, “There was a fire contained to one building on the main lot this afternoon. The fire is out and there are no reports of inuries. Teams are evaluating impacts to the buildings. Power to the lot has been shut down and is expected to be down for the next couple of hours. If you are still at work, please go home.”

Images online showed smoke billowing from behind the walls of the Warner Bros Discovery-owned studio.

The news comes as the area braces for its first big surge of heat in a so-far mild Southern California summer. Temperatures in Burbank are expected to hit 90 degrees this weekend, while the valleys around Los Angeles could see triple-digits.

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

13 Comments

Newswire

PMC

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad