Film Independent Sets 26 For 2023 Global Media Makers LA Residency

EXCLUSIVE: Film Independent has set 26 filmmakers from 15 nations to participate in the 2023 edition of their Global Media Makers LA Residency, which is being held in person this month.

A mentoring initiative and cultural exchange program that connects American filmmakers and industry pros with filmmakers spread across the globe, GMM sees Fellows participate in filmmaking tracks focused on screenwriting, directing, creative development and documentary filmmaking, where they develop their current projects alongside a team of U.S. mentors.

The program, presented by Film Independent and the U.S. Department of State’s Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs, further bolsters up-and-comers by providing access to master classes, industry sessions and field trips, as well as cultural engagement and networking opportunities.

This edition of GMM is the eighth put on since 2016, and as always, the selection process was highly competitive, attracting a diverse pool of media makers, with the countries of Angola, Libya, Namibia, South Africa and Yemen being represented within it for the first time.

Creatives participating as mentors include Amman Abassi (Dayveon), Ruth Atkinson (Script Consultant), Nicole Jefferson-Asher (Self Made), Wendy Calhoun (Justified), Ellie Foumbi (Our Father, the Devil), Javier Fuentes-León (The Best Families), Rodrigo Garcia (Nine Lives), Ted Hope (The Savages), Lisa Leeman (One Lucky Elephant), Laura Nix (Walk Run Cha-Cha), Jessica Sharzer (A Simple Favor), Avril Speaks (Jinn), Rebecca Sonnenshine (The Boys) and Robin Swicord (The Curious Case of Benjamin Button), among others.

Said Film Independent’s Senior Director of Education & International Initiatives, María Raquel Bozzi, “As we welcome this group of 26 filmmakers to our eighth edition of Global Media Makers, it is exhilarating to see our vision for the program crystallized in a global community of filmmakers. To date, more than 150 Fellows continue to make long lasting bonds with their peers as well as with over 400 American filmmakers who have engaged as mentors. With new countries like Angola, Libya, Namibia, South Africa and Yemen added this year, we have built a strong network of artists spread across more than 20 countries on three continents.”

Film Independent’s Global Media Makers LA Residency has to date brought into its fold 150 filmmakers from 21 countries, offering 3,000 participants access to workshops and events taking place around the world. Alumni of the program who have gone on to international recognition include Sudanese Fellows Mohamed Kordofani and Amjad Abu Alala with Goodbye Julia (Cannes 2023), Nepalese Fellows Rajan Kathet and Sunir Pandey with No Winter Holiday (Sheffield DocFest 2023), Egyptian Fellow Ayten Amin with Souad (Cannes 2020, Berlin and Tribeca 2021) and Lebanese Fellow Myriam Sassine with Costa Brava (Orizzonte Venice and TIFF 2021).

More information on the 2023 fellows and their projects for film and TV can be found below.

Angola

Writer/Director/Producer: Fradique Bastos

Project: Hold Time for Me

Type: Narrative Fiction

Logline: A photographer searches for a biologist who disappeared thirty years ago after she joined a secret expedition to find a new capital for Angola.

Bangladesh

Writer/Director: Mahde Hasan

Project: Sand City

Type: Narrative Fiction

Logline: In a web of fantasy, ritual, and repressed sexuality, a young man and woman from Dhaka intersect through the unstable element of “sand.”

Writer/Director/Producer: Maksudul Hossain

Project: Safa

Type: Narrative Fiction

Logline: Young and impulsive Safa struggles to keep her paraplegic mother alive in lower middle class Dhaka, Bangladesh.

Egypt

Director/Producer: Asmaa Gamal

Project: My Dream to Fly

Type: Documentary Feature

Logline: A group of young men live their late friend’s dream of participating in world-class stunt sports by racing cheap Chinese motorcycles in the slums of Cairo.

India

Director/Producer: Sourav Sarangi

Project: Fair-Home Fairy-Tales

Type: Documentary Feature

Logline: An aging puppet artist reflects on her family’s war-torn history in Myanmar and India by reliving stories of the past through her handmade puppets.

Writer/Director: Nishant Roy Bombarde

Project: Zero Mile

Type: Narrative Fiction

Logline: Imprisoned for a hate-crime during the sectarian dispute of the nineties, an upper-caste Indian woman confronts her prejudices after falling in love with a lower-caste girl.

Writer/Director/Producer: Pankaj Johar

Project: Catching Them Young

Type: Documentary Feature



Logline: At a school for ancient Indian spirituality and philosophy, the new batch of students are forced to choose between a liberal or radical religious practice.

Jordan

Producer: Heba Abu Musaed

Project: Karama

Type: Episodic Series

Logline: A prophesied young woman disrupts two centuries of peace in Karama City as the powerful try to prevent it.

Lebanon

Writer/Director: Estéphan Khattar

Project: Summer 58

Type: Narrative Fiction

Logline: Amid Lebanon’s conflict, a fragile aspiring actor strives for a coveted television role. Unexpectedly, he discovers an unlikely source of guidance and support in a fearless militia fighter.

Libya

Writer/Director: Abdullah Al-Ghaly

Project: El Bastardiya

Type: Narrative Fiction

Logline: When violence and chaos erupt in Libya, three ordinary young friends from Tripoli are gradually transformed into murderers.

Namibia

Writer/Director/Producer: Vickson Hangula

Project: Nangula

Type: Narrative Fiction

Logline: Amid the Namibian liberation struggle, a nurse fulfills her dream of motherhood when she harbors a young wounded enemy soldier from a ruthless guerilla fighter.

Nepal

Producer: Kedar Bhusal

Director: Rajeela Shrestha

Project: A Place Where Rhododendrons Bloom

Type: Documentary Feature

Logline: Unable to be supported by their parents, two young Hindu boys from a rural village are sent to a Buddhist monastery in Kathmandu to become monks.

Writer/Director: Suraj Paudel

Writer: Sailesh RC (LSM)

Project: Where the Rivers Run South

Type: Narrative Fiction

Logline: When the patriarch of a family faces his demise, he goes on a journey to find a suitable heir for three generations of women.

Pakistan

Writer/Director: Sana Zahra Jafri

Project: Scattered Rain

Type: Narrative Fiction

Logline: When Zainab’s childhood traumas resurface, she embarks on a maddening journey to seek revenge against her abuser who is on his deathbed.

Saudi Arabia

Writer/Director: Maha Al-Saati

Project: A Town We Used to Know

Type: Narrative Fiction

Logline: When a family faces eviction from their home by a company claiming their land, they turn their anger against one another.

South Africa

Producer: Dominique Jossie

Writer/Director/Producer: Yolanda Mogatusi

Project: Thula Thula

Type: Narrative Fiction

Logline: When her teenage daughter is abducted and forced into an early marriage, a timid young mother fights against the customs of her village to get her daughter back.

Producer: Khosie Dali

Writer/Director/Producer: Imran Hamdulay

Project: Pieces

Type: Narrative Fiction

Logline: After the loss of her husband, Salma struggles to raise her teenage sons while building a career as a politician in post-Mandela South Africa.

Producer: Quinton Fredericks

Writer: Jason Staggie

Project: Risk

Type: Episodic Series

Logline: When a disillusioned college student creates an edgy game called Risk, he and his friends are forced to confront society and themselves, spawning an entire social movement.

Turkey

Writer/Director/Producer: Elif Sözen

Project: Veha

Type: Narrative Fiction

Logline: After the sudden death of her father, Meral returns to her village in Turkey from Germany with her six-year-old son and a plan that she hides from everyone.

UAE

Writer/Director: Mohammed Al Otaiba

Project: Karama

Type: Episodic Series

Logline: A prophesied young woman disrupts two centuries of peace in Karama City as the powerful try to prevent it.

Yemen

Director: Mariam Al-Dhubhani

Project: Let’s Play Soldiers

Type: Documentary Feature

Logline: A 16-year-old former child soldier in Yemen returns home and seeks employment in order to spare his younger brothers from the same plight.