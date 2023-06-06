‘Fear The Walking Dead’: Isha Blaaker Joins Final Season As Recurring

EXCLUSIVE: Isha Blaaker (Run The World, A Madea Homecoming) has been tapped for a pivotal recurring role in the current final season of Fear The Walking Dead.

Blaaker will portray Frank. Additional details regarding his role remain under wraps.

The current season features a seven-year time jump following the conclusion of season seven, when Morgan’s (Lennie James) and Madison’s (Kim Dickens) hopes to rescue Mo from Padre did not go as planned. Now, Morgan, Madison and the others who were brought to the island must endure Padre’s cynical rule. With the characters demoralized and dejected, the task of reigniting belief in a better world rests with the person Morgan and Madison set out to rescue in the first place — Morgan’s daughter, Mo.

Colman Domingo, Danay García, Austin Amelio, Karen David, Christine Evangelista, Jenna Elfman, and Rubén Blades also star.

The apocalyptic horror-sci-fi drama series is executive produced by Scott M. Gimple, showrunners Andrew Chambliss and Ian Goldberg, Robert Kirkman, Gale Anne Hurd, Greg Nicotero and David Alpert and is produced by AMC Studios.

The first half of the final season premiered on May 14 at 9 PM ET/PT on AMC and AMC+. The second half, consisting of the final six episodes, will debut later this year.

Blaaker can also currently be seen as Philip on season two of Starz’s Run The World, opposite Amber Stevens West, Bresha Webb, and Corbin Reid. He also will star opposite Aunjanue Ellis, Niecy Nash, Nick Offerman, Finn Wittrock, and Victoria Pedretti in Ava DuVernay’s upcoming film adaptation of Isabel Wilkerson’s Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents. Additional credits include Tyler Perry’s A Madea Homecoming and The Flight Attendant, opposite Kaley Cuoco. Blaaker is repped by Untitled Entertainment and Innovative Artists.