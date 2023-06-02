Tony-Nominated ‘Fat Ham’ Extends Broadway Run

Fat Ham, James Ijames’ Pulitzer Prize-winning comedy nominated for five Tony Awards, will add one week of performances to its Broadway run, producers announced today.

The production, directed by Saheem Ali, will now run through Sunday, July 2 at Broadway’s American Airlines Theatre. Tickets for the extension week go on sale Monday.

The production’s Tony nominations include Best Play, Best Direction, Best Featured Actress in a Play (Nikki Crawford), Best Costume Design of a Play (Dominique Fawn Hill), and Best Lighting Design of a Play (Bradley King).

The Tony Awards are scheduled to take place on June 11, airing live on CBS.

Fat Ham – a comedy-drama reimagining of Hamlet set during a backyard cookout at the home of a queer, Black college kid grappling with issues of identity and family history – features a cast that includes Crawford, Marcel Spears, Chris Herbie Holland, Billy Eugene Jones, Adrianna Mitchell, Calvin Leon Smith, and Benja Kay Thomas.