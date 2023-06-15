Senate Judiciary Committee Advances Journalism Bill To Bolster Newspapers, TV Stations Despite Facebook Threat

The Senate Judiciary Committee revived the prospects for a long-proposed bill that would bolster print and broadcast news outlets in their negotiations with tech giants.

The Journalism Competition and Preservation Act cleared the Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday in a 14-7 vote.

The bill would create a “safe harbor” from antitrust laws for a period of eight years for newspapers, broadcast stations and digital journalism outlets, giving them more market power in the face of competition for advertising from Google and . Lawmakers who champion the legislation, led by Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) and Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA), say that it is needed in the face of the decline of local journalism, which has seen the scaling back of newsroom coverage and severe cuts in staffing.

But past attempts to pass the bill into law have stalled, most recently in December, when Facebook threatened “to consider removing news from our platform altogether” rather than “submit to government mandated negotiations that unfairly disregard any value we provide to news outlets through increased traffic and subscriptions.”

A spokesperson for , the parent company of Facebook, referred to the company’s past statements on the legislation.

Legislation also has been proposed in California to require platforms to pay news outlets monthly usage fees, representing a percentage of advertising revenue and determined through an arbitration process. Meta also said that if the bill passes, they would be forced to remove news from Facebook and Instagram “rather than pat into a slush fund that primarily benefits big out-of-state media companies under the guise of aiding California publishers.”

