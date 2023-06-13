Ezra Miller Walks Red Carpet At ‘The Flash’ Premiere In First Hollywood Appearance Since Legal Issues; Thanks DC Bosses For “Grace, Discernment & Care”

Warner Bros. held the premiere for the long-awaited DC spinoff The Flash today in Hollywood with its star Ezra Miller, who has been the subject of several tabloid headlines from alleged assaults in Hawaii to unlawful trespassing at a neighbor’s house in Vermont, making their red carpet debut since such incidents.

Miller made an appearance on the red carpet at Ovation Hollywood sporting a bun and wearing a white jacket paired with black slacks.

Before the screening, Miller thanked multiple people like director Andy Muschietti, Zach Snyder and Warner Bros. Discovery boss David Zaslav. Miller also had some words for “the dynamic duo” Peter Safran and James Gunn saying he was grateful “for your grace and discernment and care in the context of my life and in bringing this moment to fruition.”

Also seen on the red carpet were Sasha Calle, Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez, Maribel Verdú and Jessica Chastain, among others.

Last August, the actor confessed to “suffering complex mental health issues” and beginning “ongoing treatment.” They reportedly sat down with Warner Bros. Motion Picture Group Bosses Pam Abdy and Michael De Luca to also make good.

However, that has left Warner Bros. hamstrung, largely keeping the star out of the press tour for the film which opens Friday.

Touted by newly installed DC Studios co-chief James Gunn as “probably one of the greatest superhero movies ever made,” the pic is only expected to open to $75M this weekend. Justice League, which also starred Miller as Barry Allen, The Flash opened to $93.8M stateside, which was not deemed a success for that $300M production. We will see if any great word of mouth from fans and the 72% fresh Rotten Tomatoes critics score will propel The Flash any higher.

Miller was joined on the red carpet by Ben Affleck who reprises his role of Batman as well as director Andy Muschietti, Kirsey Clemons and Barbara Muschietti.

Affleck was accompanied by his wife Jennifer Lopez.

Producer Barbara Muschietti shared a sweet moment with Sasha Calle, who plays Supergirl in the film.