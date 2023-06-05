‘Extreme Makeover: Home Edition’ Reboot In The Works At ABC With The Home Edit Stars

ABC is working to bring back Extreme Makeover: Home Edition to the network after the format’s brief dalliance with HGTV.

The network is developing a reboot of the series, which ran on ABC between 2004 and 2012, with Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin, who created global lifestyle brand The Home Edit.

The Home Edit (Photo by John Shearer)

The duo previously fronted two seasons of Netflix’s Get Organized with the Home Edit.

After ABC canceled the show – itself a spinoff of Extreme Makeover – in 2012, HGTV rebooted the series with Modern Family’s Jesse Tyler Ferguson for one season in 2020.

In each episode Shearer and Teplin will meet a deserving family in need of a new home or a major renovation. A team of builders, contractors, and design experts will assist them on each big makeover project, ultimately transforming the home based on the family’s lifestyle and needs. The pair will lean into their organizing expertise and work with each family to edit every single item they own, deciding what to part ways with and what to keep that will set their new home up with smart systems built for success.

Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine, which is backed by Candle Media, acquired The Home Edit in the spring of 2022 after producing the Netflix series.

The series is produced by Endemol Shine North America and Hello Sunshine in association with Walt Disney Television Alternative. Shyam Balsé, who has exec produced series including MasterChef, serves as showrunner and will executive produce alongside Sharon Levy, DJ Nurre, Michael Heyerman from Endemol Shine North America and Reese Witherspoon, Sara Rea, Cassie Lambert Scalettar from Hello Sunshine.