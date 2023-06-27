‘Extraction’ Franchise & ‘Black Mirror’ Season 6 Take Over Netflix Top 10

Chris Hemsworth took over Netflix for the week of June 19 to June 25.

His latest film, Extraction 2, debuted on June 16. In its first full week on the streamer, it was No. 1 on the English-language film list with 42.2M views (remember, Netflix changed its viewership metric last week). The action sequel now has over 85M views in the first 10 days since it premiered.

Fans also revisited the first installment, which came in at No. 2 on the list with 13.8M views. According to Netflix, the Extraction franchise is the first film franchise to hold the top two spots for two weeks after recording 108.4M views since June 12.

Documentary film Take Care of Maya was third with 9.2M views and The Perfect Find, based on the novel by Tia Williams and starring Gabrielle Union and Keith Powers, was No. 4 with 7M views.

Also on the list were Paw Patrol: The Movie, The Mule, What Happens in Vegas, The Boss Baby, Get Out and 47 Ronin.

As for the TV side of things, Black Mirror Season 6 took over the No. 1 spot on the English-language list with 11.6M views. Season 1 of the anthology series also crept back onto the list at No. 9 with 2.3M views.

Season 4 of Never Have I Ever was demoted to second place, with 5M views for its second week on the streamer.

Other returners included Our Planet II with 4M views, Arnold Schwarzenegger docuseries Arnold with 2.5M views and action-comedy FUBAR with 2.1M views.