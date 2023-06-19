Huge Fire Breaks Out At Germany’s Biggest Theme Park, Europa-Park, Which Is Evacuated

A large fire hit Euro-Park Germany, that country’s biggest theme park, on Monday. Video posted by visitors shows active flames and big, billowing clouds of black smoke, reportedly in the park’s Spanish-themed section, Magic World of Diamonds.

An eyewitness told German publication Bild, “It banged loudly two or three times. After that, a huge fire could be seen.”

That's a lot of smoke!

There is a massive fire at Europa-Park theme park in Rust, Germany, EU. pic.twitter.com/zHHJcJs45k — AlphaFox (@Alphafox78) June 19, 2023

Europa-Park Germany and its sister resorts in France and the United Kingdom posted a message on social media that reads, in part, “an incident has occurred at Europa-Park. We are working closely with the relevant authorities and emergency services. Firefighters continue to work in the affected area, adjacent areas have been cleared and visitors are being escorted out of the park.”

In a later update the park announced, “The fire is currently under control and we are not aware of any injuries at this time,” before noting the resort would be open on Tuesday.

Dear visitors and fans of Europa-Park, an incident has occurred at Europa-Park. We are working closely with the relevant authorities and emergency services. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/2CabNf73V4 — Europa-Park UK (@EuropaParkUK) June 19, 2023

Europa-Park Germany’s website says it welcomes more than 5 million guests every year and boasts more than 100 attractions. As a whole, it includes thirteen roller coasters, six hotels, a camping site, a tepee village, a cinema and a conference center. In 2020, is was the second most-visited park in Europe, after Disneyland Paris.

In 2018, a fire broke out in a building complex near to the park’s Holland and Scandinavia areas. One building was destroyed, along with parts of the Scandinavia section. According to the me park brass, the incident resulted in tens of millions of Euros in property damage. No visitors or employees were injured, but seven firefighters suffered minor injuries. The park reopened the next morning, but a destroyed ride, a restaurant, a theatre, a few shops as well as a neighboring attraction were closed.