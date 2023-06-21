ESPY Nominations: Lionel Messi, LeBron James & Iga Świątek Among First-Timers In Key Categories

Who was the best athlete in the various sports during the past year? What was the best play and top record-breaking performance? Who made the biggest breakthrough? ESPN today revealed the nominees for its 2023 ESPYs, which will name winners in those categories and more.

The hardware will be handed out July 12 in Los Angeles, with ABC airing the ceremony live at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET. See the full list of nominees below.

Related Story Lionel Messi Docuseries Gets Green Light At Apple TV+

Global soccer superstar Lionel Messi, who is taking his talents to South Beach to play for the MLS’ Inter Miami CF next month, is up for Best Athlete, Men’s Sports for the first time, as is MLB slugger Aaron Judge. Alpine skier Mikaela Shiffrin has a third nom for Best Athlete, Women’s Sports, vying against three first-timers: the WNBA’s A’ja Wilson, the NWSL’s Sophia Smith and tennis ace Iga Świątek.

Recipients of the Arthur Ashe Award for Courage, the Jimmy V Award for Perseverance and The Pat Tillman Award for Service will be revealed next week. Meanwhile, here are all the nominees for the 2023 ESPYs:

BEST ATHLETE, MEN’S SPORTS

Nikola Jokić, Denver Nuggets

Aaron Judge, New York Yankees

Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs

Lionel Messi, Argentina

BEST ATHLETE, WOMEN’S SPORTS

Mikaela Shiffrin, Ski

Sophia Smith, Portland Thorns

Iga Świątek, Tennis

A’ja Wilson, Las Vegas Aces

BEST BREAKTHROUGH ATHLETE

Caitlin Clark, Iowa Women’s Basketball

Brock Purdy, San Francisco 49ers

Angel Reese, LSU Women’s Basketball

Julio Rodríguez, Seattle Mariners

BEST RECORD-BREAKING PERFORMANCE

Novak Djokovic wins his 23rd Grand Slam title

LeBron James surpasses Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for NBA career scoring record

Mikaela Shiffrin breaks the record for the most World Cup victories

Max Verstappen, Red Bull, set record for most wins in a season

BEST CHAMPIONSHIP PERFORMANCE

Leon Edwards, UFC – defeats Kamaru Usman to win UFC welterweight title

Nikola Jokić, Denver Nuggets – 2023 NBA Finals MVP

Lionel Messi, Argentina – 2022 World Cup Final

Rose Zhang, LPGA – first woman in 72 years to win her first professional start.

BEST COMEBACK ATHLETE

Jon Jones, UFC

Jamal Murray, Denver Nuggets

Alyssa Thomas, Connecticut

Justin Verlander

BEST PLAY

Michael Block’s hole in one – Golf

Justin Jefferson with the Catch of the Century, NFL

Ally Lemos with the perfect corner to tie the National Championship game, NCAA

Trinity Thomas’ Perfect 10 to tie NCAA Record, NCAA

BEST TEAM

Denver Nuggets, NBA

Georgia Bulldogs, NCAA Football

Kansas City Chiefs, NFL

Las Vegas Aces, WNBA

Louisiana State Tigers, NCAA Women’s Basketball

Oklahoma Sooners, NCAA Softball

Vegas Golden Knights, NHL

BEST COLLEGE ATHLETE, MEN’S SPORTS

Zach Edey, Purdue Basketball

Duncan McGuire, Creighton Soccer

Brennan O’Neill, Duke Lacrosse

Caleb Williams, USC Football

BEST COLLEGE ATHLETE, WOMEN’S SPORTS

Jordy Bahl, Oklahoma Softball

Caitlin Clark, Iowa Women’s Basketball

Izzy Scane, Northwestern Lacrosse

Trinity Thomas, Florida Gators Gymnastics

BEST ATHLETE WITH A DISABILITY

Erica McKee, Sled Hockey Team

Zach Miller, Snowboarding

Aaron Pike, Wheelchair Racing & Cross-Country Skiing

Susannah Scaroni, Wheelchair Racing

BEST NFL PLAYER

Nick Bosa, San Francisco 49ers

Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles

Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings

Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs

BEST MLB PLAYER

Paul Goldschmidt, St. Louis Cardinals

Aaron Judge, New York Yankees

Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles Angels

Justin Verlander, Houston Astros

BEST NHL PLAYER

Jonathan Marchessault, Vegas Golden Knights

Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers

David Pastrňák, Boston Bruins

Linus Ullmark, Boston Bruins

BEST NBA PLAYER

Jimmy Butler, Miami Heat

Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers

Nikola Jokić, Denver Nuggets

Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics

BEST WNBA PLAYER

Skylar Diggins-Smith, Phoenix Mercury

Candace Parker, Chicago Sky (Current Las Vegas Aces)

Breanna Stewart, Seattle Storm (Current New York Liberty)

A’ja Wilson, Las Vegas Aces

BEST DRIVER

Brittany Force, NHRA

Kyle Larson, NASCAR

Josef Newgarden, IndyCar

Max Verstappen, F1

BEST UFC FIGHTER

Leon Edwards

Jon Jones

Islam Makhachev

Amanda Nunes

BEST BOXER

Gervonta Davis

Devin Haney

Claressa Shields

Shakur Stevenson

BEST SOCCER PLAYER

Aitana Bonmatí, Spain/Barcelona

Erling Haaland, Norway/Manchester City

Lionel Messi, Argentina/PSG

Sophia Smith, USWNT/Portland Thorns

BEST GOLFER

Wyndham Clark

Nelly Korda

Jon Rahm

Scottie Scheffler

BEST TENNIS PLAYER

Carlos Alcaraz

Novak Djokovic

Aryna Sabalenka

Iga Świątek