ESPN’s Rob Ninkovich Is Latest Cut At Network As Paring Continues

Rob Ninkovich ESPN

Rob Ninkovich’s ESPN contract won’t be renewed, continuing cutbacks of ESPN’s television and radio teams.

Front Office Sports reported the news Friday. Ninkovich joined ESPN in 2019.

A former New England Patriot and two-time Super Bowl champion, Ninkovich was on-air personality on programs including “NFL Live,” “Get Up,” and “SportsCenter.” 

Front Office Sports reported his contract will expire this summer.

ESPN cut its national morning radio show with Keyshawn Johnson, Jay Williams and Max Kellerman earlier this month. It also said farewell to SportsCenter” anchor Neil Everett, who had been with ESPN for 23 years. NHL analyst Chris Chelios was also axed.  

