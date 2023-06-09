Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

Dispatches From The Picket Lines Day 38: A Bike Strike & A ‘Daisy Jones’ Listening Party

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Donald Trump Indicted In Classified Documents Case
Read the full story

ESPN ‘SportsCenter’ Veteran Anchor Neil Everett Leaving The Network – Report

Neil Everett Aric Becker/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Popular “SportsCenter” anchor Neil Everett is reportedly leaving ESPN after 23 years.

Front Office Sports has written that the 61-year-old Everett is leaving, the latest on-air talent to depart the network.

“Bartender…last call,” Everett said in a statement to Front Office Sports. “ESPN changed my life, but now it’s time for me to change my life. Time to write a new chapter.” 

Everett’s signature call was “Bartender, Jack” on home runs and musical references. He also costarred in the network’s mockumentary “This is SportsCenter” commercials.

Related Story

Peyton Manning's Omaha Productions Re-Teams With ESPN For Alternate Telecasts Of Formula 1 Races Hosted By Will Arnett And Daniel Ricciardo

Before ESPN came callilng, Everett spent 15 years in local TV in Hawaii. He joined the sports network in July 2000.

Everett has also served with the NBA’s Portland Trail Blazers for two years, working pregame and post-game shows.

Partner Stan Verrett saluted via Twitter.

“I started at ESPN in 2000, a few months after Neil Everett. We joined up for ‘SportsCenter’ from LA in 2009. For 14 years, he was the best teammate I could imagine. Selfless, caring, generous, and a pro’s pro. He’s moving on now, but we are brothers for life. That’ll never change.”

Front Office Sports said Everett’s departure was unclear. One source said Everett was offered a new deal at a reduced salary, but turned it down. Another said his contract was not renewed.

The ESPN budget cuts are part of the overall Disney budget slashing that has seen the company attempt to shed 7,000 jobs.

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

3 Comments

Newswire

PMC

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad