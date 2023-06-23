ESPN And ABC Corral Record Ratings For NBA Draft, Despite Lack Of Drama In Selections

The 2023 edition of the NBA Draft was the most-watched talent dispersal ever on any network, according to Nielsen. The first round averaged 4,928,000 viewers across ESPN and ABC, up 24% from last year’s first round on both platforms. It peaked with 6,085,000 viewers in the 8 p.m. ET quarter hour.

Rumors of massive trades in the first round never happened, and the drama of who would be the No. 1 pick was decided two months ago at the draft lottery, as France’s multitalented Victor Wembanyama was heralded as the best prospect since LeBron James began tearing up the NBA in 2003-2004.

The No. 2 and No. 3 picks were allegedly coveted by any number of teams, but the selections went pretty much to form, with Alabama’s Brandon Miller landing in Charlotte at No. 2, followed by Scoot Henderson of the G-League at No. 3 to the Portland Trailblazers.

Overall, the NBA Draft averaged 3,743,000 viewers across ESPN (both rounds) and ABC (first round-only). The average audience was up 23% from last year. The NBA Draft started airing on ESPN and ABC in 2021.

The NBA Draft on ESPN and ABC was the most-watched program of the day across all of television and in all key demographics.

Viewership totals do not include full streaming data because of a Nielsen holiday delay. ESPN and the NBA will make the final viewership number available on Monday, June 26.