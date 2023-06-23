You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Strike Talk Podcast Week 8: WGA Negotiating Committee Scribes Show Resolve After 50-Day Mark
Read the full story

ESPN And ABC Corral Record Ratings For NBA Draft, Despite Lack Of Drama In Selections

Victor Wembanyama Sarah Stier/Getty Images

The 2023 edition of the NBA Draft was the most-watched talent dispersal ever on any network, according to Nielsen. The first round averaged 4,928,000 viewers across ESPN and ABC, up 24% from last year’s first round on both platforms. It peaked with 6,085,000 viewers in the 8 p.m. ET quarter hour.

Rumors of massive trades in the first round never happened, and the drama of who would be the No. 1 pick was decided two months ago at the draft lottery, as France’s multitalented Victor Wembanyama was heralded as the best prospect since LeBron James began tearing up the NBA in 2003-2004.

Related Story

NBA Draft Offers No Surprises In Early Going, Victor Wembanyama Is No. 1 Selection

The No. 2 and No. 3 picks were allegedly coveted by any number of teams, but the selections went pretty much to form, with Alabama’s Brandon Miller landing in Charlotte at No. 2, followed by Scoot Henderson of the G-League at No. 3 to the Portland Trailblazers.

Overall, the NBA Draft averaged 3,743,000 viewers across ESPN (both rounds) and ABC (first round-only). The average audience was up 23% from last year. The NBA Draft started airing on  ESPN and ABC in 2021.

The NBA Draft on ESPN and ABC was the most-watched program of the day across all of television and in all key demographics.

Viewership totals do not include full streaming data because of a Nielsen holiday delay. ESPN and the NBA will make the final viewership number available on Monday, June 26.

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad