Eric Roberts Joins Psychological Horror Pic ‘Down Below’ From Filmmaker Spyder Dobrofsky

EXCLUSIVE: Academy Award nominee Eric Roberts (Babylon) has been set to star opposite Hutch Dano and Christopher Livingston in Down Below, a psychological horror film from director Spyder Dobrofsky that is currently in production.

The plot of Down Below centers around a young sheriff and a criminal suspect who find their lives intertwined when both become haunted by a sinister force on Christmas Eve. Roberts portrays a highly intelligent police psychologist, who’s having a tough time with his current patient, a cop who was recently suspended for an act of violence on a civilian. Pic’s being produced by High Stake Entertainment.

Roberts was most recently seen playing Robert, the father of Margot Robbie’s Nellie LaRoy, in Damien Chazelle’s Old Hollywood epic Babylon for Paramount Pictures, which scored three Oscar noms earlier this year. The always-busy actor is also known for turns in films like Hard Luck Love Song, Head Full of Honey, Inherent Vice, The Expendables and The Dark Knight, among many others. Recent TV credits for him include The Rookie: Feds, Keeping Up with the Joneses, The Righteous Gemstones, Kidding and Suits.

