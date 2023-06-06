You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

‘Succession’ Director Mark Mylod On Series Finale’s “Odd Cocktail,” Truthful Endings & Stretched Ambitions — Deadline FYC House + HBO Max

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

SAG-AFTRA Members Approve Strike Authorization Ahead Of Contract Talks
Read the full story

Emmy Rossum On Playing Tom Holland’s Mom In ‘The Crowded Room’ While Only Being 10 Years Older

Tom Holland and Emmy Rossum
Tom Holland and Emmy Rossum Angela Weiss / AFP / Getty Images

Emmy Rossum and Tom Holland play mother-son in Apple TV+’s The Crowded Room. The Shameless alum is opening up about being cast in the role while only being 10 years older than the Super-Man star.

“It makes sense when I read the script,” Rossum told Entertainment Tonight. “Candy’s a super young mom, she’s almost a child in her own right when she becomes pregnant at age 16. You watch as I age from 25 to 35, which is actually younger than I am now.”

Rossum is 36 years old while Holland is 27 in real life. One thing that drew Rossum to playing the role of Candy was “the relationship between mother and son and the closeness and everything that they’re grieving in later episodes.”

The Crowded Room is a 10-episode limited series that revolves around Danny Sullivan, played by Holland, a man who is arrested following his involvement in a shooting in New York City in 1979. The thriller is told through a series of interviews with curious interrogator Rya Goodwin (Amanda Seyfried), Danny’s life story unfolds, revealing elements of the mysterious past that shaped him, and the twists and turns that will lead him to a life-altering revelation.

The Apple TV+ original also stars Sasha Lane, Will Chase, Lior Raz, Jason Isaacs, Christopher Abbott and Thomas Sadoski.

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad