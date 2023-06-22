TV Talk Podcast: Emmy Voting Coming Down To Wire As We Rate Contenders For Limited Series From ‘Dahmer’ To ‘Daisy’ To ‘Davis’ And More

Editor’s note: The interviews conducted in this podcast were recorded at Deadline’s Contenders TV event, prior to the WGA’s strike starting on May 2.

With just a few days left for Emmy voters to get their ballots in (voting ends Monday June 26 at 10pm PT), Deadline TV Critic Dominic Patten and Deadline Chief Film Critic and Awards Columnist Pete Hammond continue their TV Talk podcast this week discussing the tight race for Outstanding Limited Series as well as its lead acting races. Always a major prestige area for the Emmys, this year is no different. Last year’s big winner in the category, The White Lotus won 10 Emmys and clearly dominated. Despite appeals by that HBO juggernaut’s producers the Television Academy ruled that season two would have to move to the Outstanding Drama Series category, and that is largely because Jennifer Coolidge’s character from the original Limited Series returned for round 2. Had it been allowed, ala American Horror Story for instance, to keep competing in Limited it would undoubtedly have been the front runner again.

Instead we have a real horse race with the likes of Netflix’s Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story and Beef competing against Apple TV +’s Black Bird, Amazon Prime’s Daisy Jones & The Six , and Showtime’s George And Tammy. We discuss them all , and many more including the Holocaust story, A Small Light from National Geographic about Miep Gies, who hid and protected Anne Frank’s family for two years before they were discovered by the Nazis and taken to concentration camps. It is running simultaneously on Disney + and HULU as well and has had an impressive campaign. FX’s Fleishman In Trouble, The Patient , Peacock’s Mrs. Davis, Apple’s The Last Thing He Told Me and more are others we rate.

We also talk about the chances for lead actor and lead actress in a Limited Series or Movie, the latter which could bring Daniel Radcliffe into the conversation for his turn as Weird Al Yancovic. Also you will hear some of Dominic’s interview with cast and creatives of Better Call Saul taped during our April Contenders event.

