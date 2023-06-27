Those Lucky To Win An Emmy This Year Will See The Number “75” Etched On The Base. Excited?

The Television Academy wants this year’s Emmy ceremony to be special — and no, we’re not talking about how (or if) the WGA strike will impact the show.

To help Emmy celebrate her milestone anniversary, this year’s trophy will be adorned with the number 75. It’s one of only a few changes made to the trophy since its creation in 1948.

“It took us seemingly 48 weeks of meetings, illustrations, debates, false starts and ruminating to get to the finish line,” said Scott Buford, senior creative director for the Television Academy, in a statement. “When I was first asked by the Academy’s leadership to explore altering the statuette, my first reaction was, ‘Are you sure? This is like giving a nip and tuck to the Statue of Liberty or the statue of David.’”

Well, not exactly: they just added a number to the base for this year only. But Television Academy President and CEO Maury McIntyre seems to love the tiny change to the 6 pound, 12 ounce trophy.

“We were trying to find a way to honor the historic nature of the anniversary. Emmy is all about celebrating excellence, and it has been for three quarters of a century,” he said. “Those standards really haven’t changed significantly regardless of what era the greatest medium on Earth has been in. In that spirit, we didn’t want to veer too far with Emmy herself.”

Nominees will be announced July 12 for the 75th Annual Emmys, which will be telecast live Sept. 18 on Fox.