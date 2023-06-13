Emily VanCamp Pays Tribute To ‘Everwood’ Co-Star Treat Williams

Following Treat Williams’ sudden death today in a motorcycle accident at the age of 71, the veteran actor was remembered by Emily VanCamp. In one of her first major roles, VanCamp starred opposite Williams on Greg Berlanti’s cult WB drama series Everwood, which ran for four seasons, from 2002=06. The two also starred together in the 2011 CBS Hallmark Hall Of Fame movie Beyond the Chalkboard.

“The many times we worked together- always wonderful and I was always excited for the next time,” VanCamp wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of Williams. “Sending all my love to your family, Treat. Fly high my friend.”

Williams is the third former Everwood cast member to pass away in the past 10 months following Anne Heche, who also died tragically as a result of a crash, and John Beasley, who died a 13 days ago.

The cast of the show, which has been mulling a revival for several years, also included Gregory Smith, Chris Pratt, Justin Baldoni, Stephanie Niznik, Vivien Cardone, Tom Amandes and Debra Mooney.