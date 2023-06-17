‘Emily In Paris’: Lily Collins Teases Roman Holiday In Season 4 Of Netflix Series – Tudum

With the start of production on Season 4 of Netflix’s comedy Emily In Paris delayed by the writers strike, star Lily Collins dropped some clues while fans wait during the streamer’s Tudum event.

Here are some questions Collins suggested would be answered next season: “Is Alfie still heartbroken? Will Gabriel get his Michelin star? Will Mindy and the band go to Eurovision? Will Sylvie’s rekindled love last?” Collins asked. “And the question on all of our minds: will Emily and Gabriel finally get together?”

Season 3 ended on a cliffhanger, with Camille and Gabriel’s surprise wedding taking a turn when Camille told Gabriel that she cannot marry him because he and Emily are clearly in love and later revealed to him that she is pregnant.

“We have more fun, more fashion and of course more drama in store,” Collins said. “While Emily’s heart will always remain true to Paris, her life takes an unexpected twist this season. Don’t be surprised to find her on a Roman holiday.” (You can watch the video above.)

Three seasons in, Emily In Paris has been set predominantly in the French capital, with a brief start in Emily’s native Chicago, several visits to Camille’s family’s country estate and trips to the south of France and Antoine’s bastide.