Emilia Fox’s ‘Signora Volpe’ Renewed For Season 2 At Acorn TV

EXCLUSIVE: Signora Volpe is heading back to Italy.

The series, which stars Emilia Fox as a British spy in Italy, has been renewed for Season 2 at AMC Networks’ Acorn TV.

It comes a year after the series launched three feature-length episodes. It is produced by ITV Studios-backed production company Route 24, which is behind Sky’s The Midwich Cuckoos.

Season 2 finds former British spy Sylvia Fox, played by Emilia Fox, even more deeply in love with Italy, and with life in the picturesque medieval town of Panicale. Contrary to her sister Isabel’s expectations, Sylvia appears to have lost her nomadic instincts, and after a year of living in Panicale, is fast becoming part of the local community. Sylvia spends her time reconnecting with her sister and restoring a gorgeous but crumbling old house in the hills. But old habits die hard, and though Sylvia might have left her job at MI6 behind, her unique skillset and appetite for solving mysteries remain undiminished. As Sylvia’s relationship with handsome Carabinieri Captain Giovanni Riva develops, Riva is by turns frustrated and grateful for Sylvia’s idiosyncratic participation in a variety of local investigations.

The season, which again will consist of three, 90-minute episodes, will see Fox investigating a murder and blackmail involving pillars of the Panicale community; going undercover at a deadly house party on the shores of Lake Trasimeno; and encountering an old foe seeking revenge on Sylvia, resulting in her family and Captain Riva engaging in a race against time to save her life.

Production is currently underway in the Lazio and Umbria regions of Italy.

Tara Fitzgerald, Giovanni Cirfiera, Matteo Carlomagno, Imma Piro and Elena Di Cioccio also star. Nicholas Farrell (The Crown) features in two episodes as a mystery guest.

Acorn TV has the exclusive rights in North America, United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand and Latin America.

Created by Rachel Cuperman and Sally Griffiths, the pair exec produce alongside Fox, Marc Samuelson and Josie Law for Route 24, Catherine Mackin and Bea Tammer for Acorn Media Enterprises, Simon Cox for Banijay Rights, which distributes internationally, and Cristina Giubbetti for Cattleya, which provides Italian production services. Candida Julian-Jones produces, Bindu de Stoppani and Declan Recks direct.