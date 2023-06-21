Emile Hirsch Looks Back At 2015 Assault & Calls It “The Worst Moment Of My Whole Life By Far”

Emile Hirsch is looking back and reflecting on the 2015 assault of a Paramount executive during the Sundance Film Festival.

“It was scary because it was so wrapped up in binge drinking,” Hirsch told The Independent in a recent interview. “I had no memory of what happened. So I’m reading the stuff the next day, like, ‘What?’ I was dumbfounded. Horrified. It’s like if you drink too much and then you wake up and you’ve done this horrible thing.”

Hirsch pleaded guilty to the incident and was sentenced to 15 days in jail, 90 days probation and 50 hours of community service. The actor was also required to participate in an aftercare treatment program as well as pay restitution to his victim.

“It’s something that should have just never happened. Sometimes people – not everybody – have these moments where you let yourself down or you let other people down. And you can say you’re sorry and mean it and move forward, and try to be the best parent and make a living for yourself and still love your art and still love your family and your friends. And that’s sort of what I’ve chosen to do. I think… I hope that I can be a better person as well.”

Hirsch called the incident “the worst moment of my whole life by far” and says that “it certainly led me to do a lot of the emotional work and the therapy that I think I probably should have been getting when I was younger.”