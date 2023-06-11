Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

Garth Brooks Says He’ll Sell Bud Light At His New Nashville Bar

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Strike Talk Podcast Week 6: What DGA, SAG-AFTRA Moves Mean For Hollywood; Guests Ro Khanna & Becca Balint
Read the full story

Elon Musk Suggests Rachel Maddow & Don Lemon Join Twitter Like Tucker Carlson: “You Will Receive Our Full Support”

Don Lemon, Elon Musk and Rachel Maddow
Don Lemon, Elon Musk and Rachel Maddow Paul Marotta / John Shearer / Nathan Congleton / NBCU Photo Bank / NBCUniversal / Getty Images

Elon Musk is courting other television news anchors to pivot to Twitter just like Tucker Carlson after his firing from Fox News.

The Twitter owner shared on the digital platform that he would like to balance out the personalities delivering the news on the social network with left-leaning hosts.

“It’d be great to have [Rachel Maddow], Don Lemon & others on the left put their shows on this platform. No exclusivity or legal docs required!” he tweeted Thursday.

Related Story

Fox News Claims Tucker Carlson Breached His Contract By Doing Twitter Show

Musk continued, “You will receive our full support. The digital town square is for all.”

The message came after Carlson posted his Twitter show on the platform. This was not the first time that Musk suggest Lemon post a show on Twitter. On May 9, Musk made the suggestion of joining the digital space by replying to Lemon’s statement from April 24th when he announced he had been terminated by CNN.

“Have you considered doing your show on this platform? Maybe worth a try. Audience is much bigger,” Musk tweeted.

While Lemon has received an invite to continue delivering the news, the former CNN This Morning co-host doesn’t seem to be in a “rush” to find a new job.

“I don’t have to rush to another job, even if I want another job,” Lemon told Extra recently. “I do, I want to work again, but I’m lucky enough to be in a position where I don’t have to worry about those things.”

Lemon said he was “going to spend my summer on the beach and on the boat with my family and just chill out and I’ll see what happens next.”

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad