Elon Musk Suggests Rachel Maddow & Don Lemon Join Twitter Like Tucker Carlson: “You Will Receive Our Full Support”

Elon Musk is courting other television news anchors to pivot to just like Tucker Carlson after his firing from Fox News.

The Twitter owner shared on the digital platform that he would like to balance out the personalities delivering the news on the social network with left-leaning hosts.

“It’d be great to have [Rachel Maddow], Don Lemon & others on the left put their shows on this platform. No exclusivity or legal docs required!” he tweeted Thursday.

Musk continued, “You will receive our full support. The digital town square is for all.”

The message came after Carlson posted his Twitter show on the platform. This was not the first time that Musk suggest Lemon post a show on Twitter. On May 9, Musk made the suggestion of joining the digital space by replying to Lemon’s statement from April 24th when he announced he had been terminated by CNN.

“Have you considered doing your show on this platform? Maybe worth a try. Audience is much bigger,” Musk tweeted.

While Lemon has received an invite to continue delivering the news, the former CNN This Morning co-host doesn’t seem to be in a “rush” to find a new job.

“I don’t have to rush to another job, even if I want another job,” Lemon told Extra recently. “I do, I want to work again, but I’m lucky enough to be in a position where I don’t have to worry about those things.”

Lemon said he was “going to spend my summer on the beach and on the boat with my family and just chill out and I’ll see what happens next.”