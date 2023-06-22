Mark Zuckerberg Accepts Elon Musk’s Offer To Fight In A Cage

Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg have been scrapping it out in the social media ether for months and now they’re ready to do the business in a cage.

In a hardly believable exchange that has taken place over the last couple of days, Musk said “I’m up for a cage match if he is” in response to a Twitter thread mocking Zuckerberg’s recent penchant for jiu jitsu, which he had been posting on Instagram.

The Verge then reported and had confirmed a response on Zuckerberg’s Instagram page including a screenshot of Musk’s tweet with captaion “Send Me Location.” As owner, Zuckerberg also owns Instagram and .

Twitter-owner Musk wasn’t staying quiet, responding the following day “Vegas Octagon” – presumably his preferred location – before adding “I have this great move that I call ‘The Walrus’ where I just lie on top of my opponent & do nothing.”

The barely-believable-a-year-ago exchange feels strangely reflective of the current atmosphere in the tech world.

I’m up for a cage match if he is lol — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 21, 2023

Self-professed free speech warrior Musk can barely keep quiet for a day on the platform he bought last year. Only yesterday he posted a complaint saying that the words “cis” and “cisgender” are now considered “slurs” on Twitter.