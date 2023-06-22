Mark Zuckerberg Accepts Elon Musk’s Offer To Fight In A Cage

You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Elon Musk (left) and Mark Zuckerberg Chelsea Lauren/Variety/Penske Media via Getty Images

Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg have been scrapping it out in the social media ether for months and now they’re ready to do the business in a cage.

In a hardly believable exchange that has taken place over the last couple of days, Musk said “I’m up for a cage match if he is” in response to a Twitter thread mocking Zuckerberg’s recent penchant for jiu jitsu, which he had been posting on Instagram.

The Verge then reported and had confirmed a response on Zuckerberg’s Instagram page including a screenshot of Musk’s tweet with captaion “Send Me Location.” As Meta owner, Zuckerberg also owns Instagram and Facebook.

Twitter-owner Musk wasn’t staying quiet, responding the following day “Vegas Octagon” – presumably his preferred location – before adding “I have this great move that I call ‘The Walrus’ where I just lie on top of my opponent & do nothing.”

The barely-believable-a-year-ago exchange feels strangely reflective of the current atmosphere in the tech world.

Self-professed free speech warrior Musk can barely keep quiet for a day on the platform he bought last year. Only yesterday he posted a complaint saying that the words “cis” and “cisgender” are now considered “slurs” on Twitter.

