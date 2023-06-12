Elliot Page Set For Dominic Savage Film ‘Close To You’

Academy Award nominee Elliot Page (The Umbrella Academy) is set to star opposite Hillary Baack (Sound of Metal) in Close to You, a new film from BAFTA-winning writer-director Dominic Savage (I Am…), which has wrapped production in Canada.

Pic follows Sam (Page), who has a chance encounter with an old friend (Baack) on his way home to a dreaded family reunion that forces him to confront long-buried memories.

Producers include Krishnendu Majumdar and Richard Yee, who developed the project under their UK banner, Me + You Productions; Daniel Bekerman and Chris Yurkovich of Good Question Media in Canada; and Savage and Page, who together conceived and co-authored the story. Kindred Spirit is co-financing with Anita Gou (The Farewell, Honey Boy) and Sam Intili (I Saw the TV Glow) exec producing alongside Rolling Dices Nia Vazirani (The Trial of Chicago 7), as well as Matt Jordan Smith of Page’s PageBoy Productions. UTA Independent Film Group is representing worldwide rights to the film.

“I’m proud to have worked with Dominic and Hillary on this beautiful film,” said Page. “It’s been a pleasure collaborating with them and the incredibly talented cast and crew. I look forward to sharing it with audiences soon.”

Remarked Savage, “It has been a remarkable experience to collaborate with Elliot Page on this very special and unique film about love, identity and family. I’m so proud of what we have achieved with the film. It has been an honor to work with Elliot to bring this very poignant, personal and important story to life and to the screen.”

Added Kindred Spirit’s Gou and Intili, “Dominic and Elliot’s story about love and belonging immediately resonated with us when we first heard about Close to You. This film is an act of pure trust and collaboration between the two of them. Dominic grants his actors the opportunity to explore their craft in a radical way and we can’t wait for audiences to see the power and vulnerability in Elliot’s performance.”

Earning his Academy Award nomination for his starring role in Jason Reitman’s Juno, Page has most recently been seen starring in Netflix’s hit series The Umbrella Academy, which will wrap up with its fourth season. He’s also recently been seen on series like Tales of the City, as well as in films like Tallulah and Freeheld. Page’s production company, PageBoy Productions, most recently wrapped production on the queer cheerleading film, Backspot.

Baack is an actress, writer, director and producer who’s been seen on such series as Switched at Birth and Little America, as well as in films like The East, Sound of Metal and You & Me, having co-written and produced the latter. She worked behind the camera on Apple’s Best Picture Oscar winner CODA, is currently in development on her directorial debut, Helen, about Helen Killer, and will next be seen starring alongside Sarah Paulson, Martin Freeman and Anthony Mackie in Pam Mackinnon’s film Clybourne Park.

Savage is best known for “I Am Ruth,” a feature length installment of his anthology series, I Am…, which won BAFTAs for Single Drama and Lead Actress Kate Winslet. Other notable credits include the films Nice Girl, When I Was 12 and The Escape, starring Gemma Arterton and Dominic Cooper, for Vertigo Films.

Notable past titles from Gou’s Kindred Spirit include The Silent Twins, The Farewell, Found, Together Together, Honey Boy, Assassination Nation and The Assassin, to name a few.

Page is represented by UTA, Vie Entertainment and Yorn, Levine, Barnes. Baack is repped by KMR Talent. Savage is with Independent Talent Group in the UK.