Ellie Kemper Joins Broadway’s ‘Peter Pan Goes Wrong’ For One Week As Special Guest Star

Ellie Kemper will join the cast – temporarily – of Broadway’s Peter Pan Goes Wrong for a one-week guest-starring engagement.

The star of Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt and The Great American Baking Show will take the role of the Narrator beginning Tuesday June 20 running through Sunday June 25. Peter Pan Goes Wrong at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre completes its limited engagement on July 23, then heads to The Ahmanson Theatre in Los Angeles from August 8 – September 10.

Kemper will be the second guest star to take the role since the comedy from the UK troupe Mischief opened on Broadway earlier this spring: Neil Patrick Harris portrayed the Narrator, aka Francis, in April and the first week of May, boosting box office for the show considerably.

“We are excited to welcome Ellie to the show and especially thrilled that she has previous experience portraying an unbreakable person,” the show’s creators said in a joint statement, referencing the highly physical, slapstick nature of the role. “This talent should serve her well in Peter Pan Goes Wrong.“

Kemper will soon be seen in the upcoming Netflix rom-com Happiness for Beginners. She was most recently a co-host of The Great American Baking Show opposite Zach Cherry on the Roku Channel. Other credits include Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt and The Office, among others.

The cast of Peter Pan Goes Wrong typically features UK actor Harry Kershaw is the Narrator/Francis role, with other cast members including Matthew Cavendish, Jonathan Sayer, Bianca Hornl, Chris Leask, Henry Lewis, Henry Shields and others.