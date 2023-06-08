You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

Broadway’s ‘Shucked’ Composer Brandy Clark And Writer Robert Horn Take Stage As NYC Air Quality Hits Understudy

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Ellie Kemper Joins Broadway’s ‘Peter Pan Goes Wrong’ For One Week As Special Guest Star

Ellie Kemper
Ellie Kemper on 'Watch What Happens Live" Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images

Ellie Kemper will join the cast – temporarily – of Broadway’s Peter Pan Goes Wrong for a one-week guest-starring engagement.

The star of Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt and The Great American Baking Show will take the role of the Narrator beginning Tuesday June 20 running through Sunday June 25. Peter Pan Goes Wrong at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre completes its limited engagement on July 23, then heads to The Ahmanson Theatre in Los Angeles from August 8 – September 10.

Kemper will be the second guest star to take the role since the comedy from the UK troupe Mischief opened on Broadway earlier this spring: Neil Patrick Harris portrayed the Narrator, aka Francis, in April and the first week of May, boosting box office for the show considerably.

Related Story

Tony Award Broadcast Details Announced: Nominated Musical Performers & Last Year's 'Funny Girl' Set For Writer-Less Ceremony

“We are excited to welcome Ellie to the show and especially thrilled that she has previous experience portraying an unbreakable person,” the show’s creators said in a joint statement, referencing the highly physical, slapstick nature of the role. “This talent should serve her well in Peter Pan Goes Wrong.

Kemper will soon be seen in the upcoming Netflix rom-com Happiness for Beginners. She was most recently a co-host of The Great American Baking Show opposite Zach Cherry on the Roku Channel. Other credits include Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt and The Office, among others.

The cast of Peter Pan Goes Wrong typically features UK actor Harry Kershaw is the Narrator/Francis role, with other cast members including Matthew Cavendish, Jonathan Sayer, Bianca Hornl, Chris Leask, Henry Lewis, Henry Shields and others.

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad