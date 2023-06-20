Elle Fanning & Tony McNamara On “Much More Unpredictable” ‘The Great’ Season 4; Glamour & Court Shenanigans In Season 3 – Crew Call Podcast

There are a lot of guns in season 3 of Hulu’s The Great, particularly a season where Catherine the Great is trying to outlaw Russia’s pastime –murder. But throughout the chaos, reason and serenity arise as Elle Fanning’s royal comes into her full reign.

“We don’t know how it’s going to end,” says Fanning on The Great creator Tony McNamara’s approach every season. While he’s happy to share some sort of end-game with actors, the creator leaves himself in a position where he can tweak and pivot if needed storywise.

One of the major to-dos this season was the fate of Nicholas Hoult’s Peter the III.

“I think we knew it was looming, even though we’re not completely historically accurate,” says Fanning about the show’s insane and zany fun in blurring fact with fiction, “It had to happen at some point.”

“I think he officially died of hemorrhoids, but that didn’t seem very dramatic,” comments McNamara about taking another way, “Seemed kind of funny. I think Nic Hoult may have drawn the line there and said, ‘Boss, no’.”

“Her stress has changed throughout the season and in unexpected ways and in ways she never predicted,” Fanning tells us on Crew Call.

“The strain on Peter and Catherine’s relationship is bigger than ever,” she continues, “Her goals are beautiful, but how can she implement them while being married to this person? She desperately loves him, but she’s desperately trying to change him like we do with all our partners.”

Listen to our conversation below on other fun deviations from Russian history in The Great.

“We cherry pick things from their period and make them our own,” McNamara says.

We also talk with EP and star Fanning and McNamara on what a possible season 4 could look like; filled with the continuing looming threat of baby Paul, and a court full of people who Catherine can’t trust. Hulu hasn’t greenlit season 4 yet.

“In losing Peter…she’s much more unpredictable,” says McNamara.