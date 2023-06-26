Elizabeth Banks To Topline Austin Peters’ Thriller ‘Skincare’; Lewis Pullman, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Luis Gerardo Méndez & Nathan Fillion Also Set 

EXCLUSIVE: Following the successful theatrical run of her latest directorial effort Cocaine Bear, a Uni horror comedy that grossed over $87M worldwide, Elizabeth Banks (Pitch Perfect franchise) has been set to topline Skincare, a new film from Iervolino & Lady Bacardi Entertainment and producers Jonathan Schwartz and Logan Lerman, which wrapped production prior to the writers’ strike.

Starring alongside Banks are Lewis Pullman (Top Gun: Maverick), Michaela Jaé Rodriguez (Pose), Luis Gerardo Méndez (The Resort) and Nathan Fillion (The Rookie).

Directed by Austin Peters, Skincare is described as a vanity thriller set in Hollywood, though specifics as to its plot are under wraps. Peters wrote the script with Deering Regan and Sam Freilich. The film is the third on which Schwartz and Lerman have collaborated on as producers following A24’s The Vanishing of Sidney Hall and CJ ENM’s Press Play. Andrea Iervolino and Lady Monika Bacardi financed and produced the film through their Iervolino & Lady Bacardi Entertainment banner, alongside the duo, with Regan and Freilich serving as executive producers.

“We are delighted to announce another international production involving such world-class actresses and actors,” said ILBE CEO Iervolino. “‘Skincare’ is a film with a strong visual impact that, because of the cast and the workers it involves, has enormous potential. It is a film that we at ILBE believe in very much.”

Said Schwartz and Lerman, “We are super excited to see Elizabeth Banks take on this type of role, and ecstatic to be working with Austin Peters. We are grateful to Andrea Iervolino and ILBE for their support.”

Added ILBE’s Head of Production, Richard Salvatore, “It was impossible for this great project not to turn out phenomenally well since we had an awesome creative team and the cast was incredible.”

A three-time Emmy nominee, Banks will next be seen starring opposite Zach Galifianakis in Apple TV+’s true-life dramedy The Beanie Bubble, which hits select theaters on July 21st, and in Christine Jeffs’ medical drama A Mistake. The multi-hyphenate, known as much for her work behind the camera as in front of it, recently starred opposite Sigourney Weaver in the Sundance-premiering drama Call Jane. Other notable acting credits for her include The Hunger Games franchise, Love & Mercy, The LEGO Movie and Mrs. America.

Part of the cast of Prime Video’s sci-fi series Outer Range, Pullman’s film credits include Top Gun: Maverick, Bad Times at the El Royale and Battle of the Sexes, to name just a few. He stars alongside Brie Larson in the forthcoming Apple series Lessons in Chemistry and will also soon be seen in films including The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial and Warner Bros’ Stephen King adaptation Salem’s Lot.

A Golden Globe winner and Emmy nominee best known for her work on the groundbreaking FX series Pose, Rodriguez currently stars opposite Maya Rudolph in the Apple comedy series Loot, which has been renewed for a second season. She voices the robot Nightbird in Transformers: Rise of the Beasts and has also featured in films like tick, tick… BOOM! and Saturday Church.

Known for his work on series like Paramount+’s The Envoys and Peacock’s The Resort, Méndez’s film credits include Me Time, Charlie’s Angels and Murder Mystery, to name just a few.

Currently leading ABC’s beloved police procedural The Rookie, Fillion is also known for starring in series including Firefly and Castle. Recent film credits for the actor include Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and The Suicide Squad.

Currently working on the forthcoming Michael Mann film Ferrari starring Adam Driver, Penélope Cruz, Shailene Woodley, Patrick Dempsey and Jack O’Connell, Iervolino and Lady Bacardi Entertainment most recently produced the film Lamborghini: The Man Behind the Legend, a look at the life of Lamborghini founder Ferruccio Lamborghini that stars Frank Grillo, Gabriel Byrne, Mira Sorvino and Fortunato Cerlino. The company is otherwise perhaps best known for the anthology film Tell It Like a Woman, made in collaboration with Chiara Tilesi’s non-profit We Do it Together, which brought Diane Warren an Original Song Oscar nom for her tune “Applause” performed by Sofia Carson.

The producers’ deal for Skincare was made by Chris Perez and Natalie Locke of Donaldson, Califf and Perez, along with WME and UTA. The deal for director Peters was made by attorneys David Feldman and Ariela Moskowitz of Brecheen Feldman Breimer, as well as manager Noah Rothman.

Banks and her Brownstone Productions banner are represented by UTA, Untitled Entertainment and Ziffren Brittenham. Pullman is repped by CAA and Anonymous Content; Rodriguez by UTA, 111 Media and Del Shaw Moonves; Méndez by UTA, CMX in Mexico, Goodmanagement and Goodman, Genow, Schenkman; Fillion by CAA, Three 3 Three Management and Jackoway Austen Tyerman; Peters by Canopy Media Partners and Brecheen Feldman Breimer; and Regan and Freilich by Lichter, Grossman, Nichols.