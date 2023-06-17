‘Elite’ Gets Season 7 Premiere Date At Netflix; Watch Teaser

Netflix has revealed Season 7 of its popular Spanish YA drama series Elite will premiere on October 20. The streamer announced the news Saturday during its Tudum fan event where it also unveiled a teaser trailer (with subtitles) for the upcoming season (see it above).

Netflix promises Season 7 will be an epic journey for the students of Las Encinas.

In season 6, after another student’s death, Las Encinas entered a new school year determined to cover up for its scandalous past. But conflicts continued as racism, sexism, domestic abuse and homophobia run rampant in the halls of the prestigious institution. If those who run the school don’t take action to root out these issues, the students are going to do it for them.

Season 6 cast included Ander Puig, Carmen Arrufat, Álvaro de Juana, Ana Bokesa, Álex Pastrana, André Lamoglia, Valentina Zenere, Carla Díaz, Martina Cariddi, Adam Nourou and Manu Ríos.

Mirela Balic, Fernando Líndez, Gleb Abrosimov, Ivan Mendes, Alejandro Albarracin and Maribel Verdu will join the cast in the upcoming season. Nadia Al Saidi, who plays Sonia in season 6 and Omar Ayuso, who has played Omar in seasons 1-5 will also reprise their roles in the new episodes.

Created by Carlos Montero and Jaime Vaca, Season 7 will be directed by Lino Escalera, Menna Fité, Roger Gual and Ana Vázquez.