Elias Koteas & Briana Middleton Set For Quiver Sci-Fi Thriller ‘Silent Planet’

EXCLUSIVE: Elias Koteas (Shutter Island) and Briana Middleton (The Tender Bar) have been set to topline Silent Planet, a sci-fi thriller written and directed by Jeffrey St. Jules (Bang Bang Baby), which has wrapped production in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada, and been picked up for worldwide distribution by Quiver Distribution.

Produced by Andrew Bronfman’s Good Movies, Jonathan Bronfman’s JoBro Productions and Mark O’Neill’s St. John’s-based Panoramic Pictures, the film follows two prisoners in the near future who are sentenced to a lifetime of hard labor on a distant planet. As things unravel, they become increasingly paranoid and start to lose a sense of who they are and their past lives.

Pic was produced in association with Telefilm Canada, Newfoundland and Labrador Film Development Corporation, Canada Media Fund, New Tang Dynasty and Vigilante Productions. Allan Ungar and Jason Jallet exec produced alongside Quiver’s Jeff Sackman and Berry Meyerowitz, as well as Vigilante Productions’ Mark Gingras and John Laing.

Known for roles in such acclaimed films as The Thin Red Line, Shutter Island and The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, Koteas has more recently played Detective Alvin Olinsky in Chicago P.D., as well as other series in NBC’s Chicago franchise, also appearing on shows like Goliath and The Killing.

Most recently starring alongside Julianne Moore and Sebastian Stan in the acclaimed Apple TV+ film Sharper, from The Crown‘s Benjamin Caron, Middleton is otherwise best known for a role in George Clooney’s Prime Video drama The Tender Bar.

With his genre-bending debut feature Bang Bang Baby, St. Jules won the award for Best Canadian First Feature Film at the 2014 Toronto Film Festival, as well as the Canadian Screen Awards’ Claude Jutra Award. He followed that pic up with the thriller Cinema of Sleep, which earned him a nomination for Outstanding Directorial Achievement at the Directors Guild of Canada Awards.

Koteas is repped by UTA, Kipperman Management and RLG; Middleton by Gersh and Brillstein Entertainment Partners; and St. Jules by The Characters Talent Agency.