Edinburgh Film Festival Sets 2023 Sundance Pic As Closing Film

This year’s Edinburgh International Film Festival (EIFF) will close with the UK premiere of British Iranian filmmaker Babak Jalali’s well-received Sundance pic Fremont.

Starring former TV journalist and real-life refugee Anaita Wali Zada, Fremont centers on mid-20s Afghan refugee Donya (Zada), whose complicated feelings about her prior work as a translator for the U.S. military have left her troubled and unable to sleep. Drifting through her uninspired routine in Fremont, California, which comprises her work at a fortune cookie factory and her lonely dinners at a local restaurant, Donya struggles to connect with the culture and people of her new, unfamiliar surroundings. That is until an unexpected revelation prompts Donya to use her cookies to build a bridge to the outside world.

Gregg Turkington and Jeremy Allen White also star in the pic, which Marjaneh Moghimi, Sudnya Shroff, Rachael Fung, George Rush, Chris Martin, and Laura Wagner produced. Fremont will be released in the UK this Autumn by Modern Films.

Running in conjunction with the Edinburgh International Festival, a wider cultural festival in the Scottish capital, this year’s Edinburgh Film Festival will run for one week from August 18 — 23 and will be led by the Film Festival’s new Programme Director, Kate Taylor. Taylor took over the post from Kristy Matheson, who is now heading the BFI’s LFF. This year will be the first edition since the Centre for the Moving Image (CMI), the charity which runs the festival, appointed administrators late last year.

“I’m so honored that Fremont will have its UK premiere as the Closing Night film at EIFF,” Jalali said. “Growing up in the UK, it was easy to understand the huge cultural impact EIFF has had not just on these shores but also internationally. And the importance of making sure it continues to be here and to thrive. I’m thrilled to be returning to Edinburgh once again to show a film to an audience that I’ve very fond memories of, and in such a prestigious slot in the program.”

Taylor added: “Our programming team was totally captivated by Fremont’s mood, style, and subtlety, and adored both the character of Donya and the tender care shown by director Babak Jalali towards his layered protagonist. It’s an honor to close this year’s festival with a film that considers the complex dynamics of the diaspora experience in such a nuanced way, whilst frequently delighting with its wry wit and off-beat humor. We can’t wait for Edinburgh audiences to fall under its spell.”

The festival will open with the world premiere of Silent Roar, the debut feature from Scottish writer and director Johnny Barrington.