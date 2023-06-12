Eddie Alcazar’s Sci-Fi Thriller ‘Divinity’ Sets International Premiere At Taormina Film Festival

EXCLUSIVE: Eddie Alcazar’s Sundance-lauded feature Divinity will premiere internationally at the Taormina Film Festival on June 29th in Italy. Writer and Director Alcazar and stars Bella Thorne, Karrueche Tran and Moises Arias are set to appear at the Teatro Antico for the celebration.

The feature, produced by Steven Soderbergh, was acquired at Sundance by Utopia and Sumerian for 7 figures, Deadline hears. It will also screen in Germany at the Munich Film Festival and in Canada at Fantasia Film Festival this summer.

Divinity is set in an otherworldly human existence where scientist Sterling Pierce (Scott Bakula) is on a quest for immortality, slowly creating the building blocks of a groundbreaking serum named “Divinity.” Jaxxon Pierce (Stephen Dorff), his son, now controls and manufactures his father’s once-benevolent dream.

Society on this barren planet has been entirely perverted by the supremacy of the drug, whose true origins are shrouded in mystery. Two mysterious brothers (Jason Genao and Moises Arias) arrive with a plan to abduct the mogul, and with the help of a seductive woman named Nikita (Tran), they will be set on a path hurtling toward true immortality.

“Divinity is a creative tour-de-force. We are fortunate to be screening the film’s European premiere after its success at Sundance. I look forward to welcoming Eddie Alcazar and the film’s cast to the premiere in Taormina. It will surely be one of the highlights of the Festival this year”, said Barrett Wissman, the Festival’s Executive and Artistic Director, in a statement to Deadline.

Prior to his success with Divinity, Alcazar directed The Vandal, executive produced by Darren Aronofsky, which made its world premiere at Cannes in 2021. Additionally, he directed the feature-length sci-fi thriller Perfect (2018), executive produced by Steven Soderbergh through his company Brainfeeder Films and produced 2016’s Kuso.

Watch the film’s trailer below