Ed Solomon & The Black List Launch ‘Word By Word’ To Explore Process Of Screenwriting; Lena Dunham & Susanna Fogel Set As First Guests

EXCLUSIVE: Ed Solomon, film and television writer, has teamed up with the Black List to host Word by Word. The show will broadcast live on Zoom starting Thursday, June 29.

“During a strike years ago, I took some writing classes in order to challenge the way I was approaching my work,” Solomon said in a statement. “This time, I wanted to open it up for others who maybe felt the same. This led to the idea of making a space for creatives at every stage of their practice and career to ask questions and hear others talk about things that aren’t in writing books or better taught elsewhere–in particular, things about the inner process.”

He continued, “I want this series to be casual, accessible, personal, honest, and (hopefully) interesting… but most of all, fun. I’m truly looking forward to learning from the many incredible guests who will be participating. I just hope I can shut up long enough to do so.”

Solomon will be joined each week by different guests for a casual conversation about the craft and inner process of screen and tv writing that aims to be relevant to writers at any point in their careers.

Guests include Lena Dunham, Susanna Fogel, Jesse Armstrong, Eric Roth, Tracy Oliver, Adele Lim, Phil Lord, Chris Miller, Neil Gaiman, and Meg LeFauve among others.

Dunham and Fogel are set to appear in the first episode titled “Permission to Write: Creating Time and Space in your Inner and Outer World.”

“As two writers who love to share our thoughts, neuroses, musings, misgivings, and war stories with each other and anyone else who will listen, we’re thrilled to have this opportunity to chat with Ed and all of you and hopefully be of some help or comfort or at least entertain you. Writing pro tip #1: make your sentences shorter than that one,” said Fogel and Dunham. “We’re also excited to chat about our ongoing quests to find meaning in our work, and some things we’ve been up to lately to create more solidarity and support among the artists in our community.”

The program will be free and open to the public and viewers will have the opportunity to donate whatever they would like with proceeds going to a strike fund of their choice. Strike funds that Word by Word events will raise funds for include the Entertainment Community Fund and the Hollywood Support Staff Relief Fund.

“When I saw Ed tweet that he was considering giving his time to something like this to benefit the strike funds, it was a no-brainer for us to match his work,” said Black List founder and CEO Franklin Leonard. “I’m incredibly excited by what Ed, Megan, and Claire have put together in just ten days. The guest list alone speaks volumes about the spirit of this thing.”

The series is being produced by Megan Halpern, Claire Austin-Kulat, Leonard, and Solomon.

Word by Word will be live via Zoom on Thursdays at 2 p.m. PT and attendees can register for each individual session here.