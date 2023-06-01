Dwayne Johnson Set To Reprise Hobbs Role In New Untitled ‘Fast & Furious’ Film From Universal

SPOILER ALERT: The following contains details from the recent Fast & Furious sequel Fast X.

Following a surprise end credit return in Fast X, Dwayne Johnson is ready to make his return to the Fast & Furious universe as Universal is developing an untitled Fast & Furious film starring Johnson as Luke Hobbs. Johnson confirmed the news with a video on his social platforms which comes after he appeared in with an end credit cameo reprising the role in Fast X. You can see the announcement below:

The scene has him talking to the Jason Momoa’s character and hints at the two of them duking them out in the future and this film would be a continuation of that sequence that will bridge into a Fast X: Part II.

While this film is in development, insiders close to the project add the door is also open to him to appear in the next installment of Fast & Furious which is also in development. Sources also add that this untitled film is not sequel or spin-off to Hobbs & Shaw but its own separate film. The film is based on a screenplay by longtime Fast & Furious collaborator, Chris Morgan.

Johnson, Dany Garcia and Hiram Garcia will producer for their Seven Bucks Productions along with Vin Diesel and Samantha Vincent for their One Race Films. Also producing are Morgan for his Chris Morgan Productions, Jeff Kirschenbaum for Roth/Kirschenbaum Films, and Neal Moritz for Original Film.

Johnson was last seen as Hobbs in the Fast & Furious series in Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw, which was No. 1 for four weekends at the global box office and grossed more than $750 million. Johnson will next be seen starring in and producing Red One for Amazon.

Morgan is best known for his extensive work in the Fast & Furious universe. His credits include Fast X (Executive Producer), Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw (Writer & Producer), The Fate of The Furious (writer & producer), Furious 7 (writer & executive producer), Fast & Furious 6 (writer & executive producer), Fast Five (writer), Fast & Furious (writer) and The Fast and The Furious: Tokyo Drift (writer).

Over the course of ten films that have stoked passion in an ever-expanding audience and have earned more than $7 billion at the worldwide box office, Universal Pictures’ record-smashing, homegrown Fast & Furious Saga has become one of the most most-profitable and longest-running franchises in film history.

The tenth chapter, Fast X,opened No. 1 around the world earlier this month with $320 million and became the second biggest global opening of 2023. The film opened No. 1 in all markets where it was released, including China. Fast X crossed $500 million in its second weekend with a healthy summer play period to come.

Johnson is repped by WME, lawyers Gang, Tyre, Ramer, Brown & Passman, Inc. and The Lede Company.